Five films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (25-31 May)

Last week of a May full of great news for Prime Video. And if you have already finished The Boys 5, Off Campus, The House of the Spirits, Citadel 2, Good Omens 3 and No Country for Singles, here we are to help you by pointing out the latest releases of these days. First of all there are the new three episodes of The 50 Italia and the first complete season of Spider-Noir with Nicolas Cage. Also released for free for Prime Video subscribers is the remake-reboot of the French erotic icon Emmanuelle, and speaking of icons, be careful because there are two cult films such as Karate Kid (and its sequels) and Elisa di Rivombrosa that are expiring. The choice is yours, good viewing and have a good week.

Spider-Noir (US TV series, genre: crime/thriller/action) – streaming from May 27

Number of episodes and release mode of Off Campus: 8 binge episodes

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic “Spider-Man Noir”. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned private investigator who has fallen from grace in 1930s New York and who, following a deeply personal tragedy, is forced to deal with his past as the city’s only superhero.

To offer a one-of-a-kind viewing experience, the series will be available for streaming in two modes, “True Black and White” and “True-Hue Full Color,” allowing audiences to choose whether to watch the series in black and white or color.

The trailers, the cast and things to know about Spider-Noir

The 50 episodes 5-6-7 (reality game Italy) – released on May 29th

Number of episodes and release schedule of The 50: 10 episodes. 22/05 ep. 1-4, 29/05 ep. 5-7, 05/06 ep. 8-10

The Lion opens the doors of its castle for the first time to fifty players, the most famous faces of TV and the social world. Unaware of everything, they will find old grudges that have never subsided, they will make new acquaintances, but above all they will compete in the Arena: whoever wins chooses who to eliminate among the losers. Only one will triumph, making one of his followers win the jackpot. This is The 50!

The review, cast and trailer of The 50 Italia

Emmanuelle (erotic-drama film France 2024) – releases May 29

Emmanuelle, a quality manager for a luxury hotel brand, arrives in Hong Kong to evaluate a hotel managed by Margot, tasked with finding a good reason to fire her. In search of a lost pleasure, she has numerous experiences inside the hotel and meets Kei, a mysterious customer with whom she falls in love.

The Body (thriller film Italy 2024) – expiry date 28 May

A young and ambitious medical professor has married a wealthy woman, but at a high cost: his wife controls every aspect of his life. Together with his young lover, he hatches a plan to get rid of her. When his wife dies of a heart attack, everything seems to be going well, until her body mysteriously disappears from the morgue.

Date with the @more (Romantic comedy film USA 2014) – expiry date 28 May

A snowstorm that paralyzes New York stops Megan at the house of Alec, whom she met on a dating site. After a “stormy” start, an unexpected understanding is born.

The Karate Kid – To win tomorrow (USA action film 1984) – expiry date 29 May

Daniel moves to Los Angeles where he is bullied by a group of karate artists. He finds an unlikely mentor in Mr. Miyagi, an elderly karate master who, through unconventional methods, will teach him not only the martial art, but also important life lessons.

Elisa di Rivombrosa (Italian drama TV series 2003, 3 seasons) – expiry date 29 May

Vittoria Puccini is Elisa Scalzi, a poor girl whose inner nobility will warm the heart of Count Fabrizio Ristori, Alessandro Preziosi. Like Cinderella, Elisa moves between the envy of the servants and the haughtiness of the noble family.

The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan (action film France 2023) – expiry date 31 May

Alexandre Dumas’ masterpiece returns in a great adaptation starring Eva Green, Vincent Cassel and Louis Garrel. D’Artagnan, left for dead after saving a girl, arrives in Paris in search of the attackers, discovering a war that threatens France. With the Musketeers he challenges Richelieu, but his love for Constance exposes him to Milady’s revenge.