The TV series to watch on Netflix this week: Zerocalcare is back

The week from 25 to 31 May 2026 is a very rich week for Netflix. There are many great returns, first of all that of Zerocalcare with its new animated series but other much-loved titles are also returning. Dramedy, crime, documentaries and animation: there’s something for all tastes on Netflix this week, but here are the TV series not to be missed.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Zerocalcare returns with “Due Spicci” (27 May)

After the successes of “Tear along the edges” and “This world won’t make me bad”, the Italian cartoonist Michele Rech, aka Zerocalcare, returns to Netflix with a new animated series: “Due Spicci”.

Zero and Cinghiale run a small place, but economic problems, misunderstandings and personal lives that become more complicated than necessary put them both under pressure. The return of a figure from Zero’s past and unexpected responsibilities precipitate an already fragile situation, forcing everyone to face difficult choices.

Always next to Zero is the unfailing presence of his conscience, the Armadillo to whom Valerio Mastandrea returns to lend his unmistakable voice.

Two Spicci: the review

There is the return of the crime “How good girls kill” (May 27)

The crime series starring the star of “Wednesday”, Emma Myers, is back. This second chapter of the series does will be based on the second book of the Holly Jackson saga, “Good Girl, Bad Blood” and will see Pip (Emma Myers) who, after solving the case of Andie Bell, is determined to repair the damage and stay away from any other investigation. But as Max Hastings’ (Henry Ashton) trial looms, Connor’s (Jude Morgan-Collie) brother Jamie (Eden H Davies) suddenly disappears and she races against time to find him.

How Good Girls Kill: The Review

How Good Girls Kill 2: What to Expect

And also about “The Four Seasons 2”, the dramedy (May 28)

The long-running relationship dramedy series “The Four Seasons” also returns. After a difficult year, the group of friends continues the tradition of vacationing together, now with a newborn in tow. The new season sees the protagonists Kate (Tina Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Danny (Colman Domingo), Claude (Marco Calvani) and Ginny (Erika Henningsen) leave behind the reassuring comforts of New York state and the beaches of New Jersey to set off for the splendid Italian landscapes. Between affection and irony, everyone’s weak points emerge as the group members mourn the passing of their friend and embark on new adventures.

The Four Seasons: the review

The Four Seasons 2: what to expect

The docuseries on Rafa Nadal is released (May 29)

And for lovers of tennis and documentaries here comes “Rafa”, the docuseries dedicated to Nadal.

This story retraces Nadal’s incredible journey with a cinematic approach, combining the testimonies of those who know him best on and off the court with unpublished moments that reveal what lies behind the legend. From his debut at just three years of age to his return to competition in 2024, the docuseries not only shows the evolution of a champion, but also the physical and emotional burden that has weighed on his journey as he increasingly faces his most fearsome rival: your own body.