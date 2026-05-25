The 50 Italia: Prime Video presents the new reality game in which a spectator wins

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The 50 on Prime Video is the Champions League of reality TV "trashow"

The 50 on Prime Video is the Champions League of “trashow” reality shows

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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