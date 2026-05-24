The concept of normality: who decides what is “strange”?

The adjective “normal” is one of the most used words in everyday languagebut also one of the most ambiguous. We use it to describe behaviors, bodies, emotions, cultures and even ways of loving or living.

Yet what is considered normal it changes over time, space and depending on society. Normality is not an absolute truth: it is often the result of social conventionsstatistical criteria, power relations and cultural processes.

The origin of the word “normal”

From an etymological point of view, the term “normal” comes from Latin norm, the tool used by carpenters and architects to draw right angles.

Originally, therefore, what it was “normal” was simply that which followed a geometric rulea correct line. Only later did the term take on a moral and social meaningindicating what it is compliant with collective expectations.

In the 19th centurywith the development of modern statisticsnormality began to be connected to the idea of average. Thus the concept of was born “average man”developed by the Belgian mathematician Adophe Queteletaccording to which what appears most frequently in a population is perceived as normal.

However, frequent does not necessarily mean right, healthy or desirable. Statistics transformed normality into a numerical parameter, but society soon began to use it also as a moral criterion.

Normality as a cultural construction

The human sciences they demonstrated how normality is something profoundly relative. Behaviors considered natural in some cultures may appear unusual or even unacceptable in others.

Margaret Meadas he explains in the work “Sex and Temperament in Three Primitive Societies” (1935), studying the societies of Oceania in the 1930s, observed that characteristics associated in the West with femininity or masculinity changed radically from one culture to another. This undermined the idea that there was a single “natural” or “normal” model.

Numerous examples also exist in European history. In the Middle Agesfor example, talk to yourself could be interpreted as a sign of spirituality or contact with the divinetoday it can be associated with a psychological distress. In some eras homosexuality was considered a crime or a disease, while today it is recognized, in many countries, as one normal expression of identity.

All these examples therefore demonstrate that normality is not fixed, but follows the political, religious, scientific and cultural changes of societies.

Psychology and the boundary between “normal” and “pathological”

The word “norm” implies the existence of a shared modelof a set of behaviors and characteristics considered acceptable within a society. However, what goes outside the norm does not necessarily coincide with something negative or pathological.

Many artistic, scientific and cultural innovations were born precisely from individuals initially perceived as eccentric, deviant or “strange”. Creativity, genius and even social change often emerge from that which breaks dominant patterns.

Psychology and psychiatry have long tried to define objective criteria to distinguish normality from pathology. However, even in this field the boundary remains complex. A behavior can be rare without being pathological, or very widespread but harmful. Individual suffering, the social context and the ability to adapt therefore become central elements.

The American psychologist David Rosenhan demonstrated in the seventies, as explained in the work “On Being Sane in Insane Places” (1973), how fragile was the concept of “mental normality”. In the famous experiment called On being sane in unhealthy placeslike the work itself, healthy people showed up in psychiatric hospitals feigning live auditory symptoms, once hospitalized, their every behavior was interpreted as pathological.

The study highlighted how much the diagnostic categories can be influenced by context and prejudices.

Who has the power to define what goes outside the “norm”?

The definition of normality is often linked to candies. The French philosopher Michel Foucault he explained, in his two most famous works “History of madness in the classical age” (1963) and “Discipline and punish. Birth of the prison” (1976), that institutionssuch as schools, hospitals, prisons and governments in general, help determine which behaviors are acceptable and which ones should be corrected or excluded.

In this sense, define someone “strange” is never a neutral act.

Many social groups have historically been labeled as “abnormal”: people with disabilities, ethnic minorities, LGBTQIA+ communities, neurodivergent individuals or women who challenged traditional roles. Often what is perceived as deviation is simply a difference from the dominant pattern.

Even the media and social networks influence the perception of contemporary normality. Aesthetic standards, productivity rhythms, relational models and lifestyles are continually presented as universal ideals, generating social pressure and a sense of inadequacy. Normality thus becomes a form of conformity.