The first electric Ferrari (FERRARI LUCE) will be revealed on Monday 25 May at 10.10pm

Not much left. Today May 25, 2026Ferrari will lift the veil on Ferrari LIGHT the first fully electric car in the history of the Prancing Horse.

We at Geopop have been officially invited by Ferrari to participate in the presentation and tell you about it from the inside. We will be at the official event, and we will bring you everything: the design, the interior, the technical specifications.

At 10.10pm of May 25, 2026 we will publish on all our social channels the very first unpublished images of the Ferrari Luce. Between Tuesday and Wednesday we will instead publish an in-depth video inside and outside the car.

There are so many electric cars today. Tesla, Porsche, Lucid, BMW, Audi, Mercedes: all have introduced zero-emission models in the last decade. But when one enters the scene Red from Maranellothe narrative changes completely.

Ferrari is the brand that more than any other has embodied the combustion engine for eighty years: the roar of the V12, the smell of petrol, the dancing pistons, extreme sportiness, visceral passion. AND the cultural symbol of the thermal car. For this reason, the day Ferrari creates an entirely electric car, the first electric chapter in the history of the automobile truly closes. It’s not just one more car on the market: it’s the signal that electric is not a passing fad, but a fundamental page in our future.

What we know so far about the Ferrari Luce

The previews that have emerged in recent months through official press releases and the specialized press allow us to understand some general characteristics of the car, but many details – especially on the exterior design and some engineering choices – will only be revealed on Monday 25 May.

Here’s what has been confirmed publicly:

it will be a 5-seater car, not a two-seater supercar — therefore a car designed to travel with luggage, in line with the tradition of cars such as the Ferrari FF and the GTC4Lusso.

It will have a powertrain a four electric motors, over 1000 horsepower (two for each axle) with all-wheel drive and additional battery 120 kWh. It will be one limited edition car, aimed at both new customers of the brand and existing customers as an alternative to thermal and plug-in hybrid Ferraris. It will be produced in the new one Maranello e-buildinga 42,500 m² factory powered by 100% renewable sources, where Ferrari already produces the components of its hybrid models. The interior design is signed by Jony Ive, Marc Newson and the LoveFrom studio — that is, the minds behind twenty years of Apple products. A choice which, from what little we have already seen, goes in the opposite direction to that of the entire electric automotive industry.

The exact numbers — power, autonomy, performance, price — will be officially communicated during the presentation. We at Geopop will tell you about them in real time.

Why the name “Luce”

The name chosen by Ferrari for its first electric is not just any marketing name. Light it represents electricity, of course, but also a beacon that lights the way towards tomorrow. It is a declaration of industrial poetics: Ferrari, the temple of the combustion engine and the mechanical roar, chooses to call its first zero-emissions car with a word that evokes clarity, direction, future. It’s a precise message: we must not be afraid to change and explore new avenues to remain leaders.

Central instrumentation of the Ferrari Luce



Where to see the Ferrari Luce on Monday 25 May at 10.10pm

At 10.10pm on Monday 25 May 2026 we will exclusively publish the unpublished images of the car on all our social channels.

Find Geopop on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, X and LinkedIn. Turn on your notifications, because our story begins at 10.10pm sharp. We can’t wait to bring you inside.

Frequently asked questions about the Ferrari Luce

Is the Ferrari Luce electric?

Yes. The Ferrari Luce is the first fully electric car in Ferrari’s historywith four electric motors and all-wheel drive.

Who designed the interior of the Ferrari Luce?

The interior design is signed by Jony Ive, Marc Newson and the LoveFrom studiothe same designers responsible for twenty years of Apple products.

Where is the Ferrari Luce produced?

The Ferrari Luce is produced in Maranelloin the new e-building 42,500 square meters, powered 100% by renewable sources.

How much will the Ferrari Luce cost?

The official price will be communicated during the presentation on May 25, 2026. It should be between 500 and 600 thousand euros.