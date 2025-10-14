27 Nights: plot, trailer and release date of the new Netflix dramedy film

Argentine cinema returns to the spotlight on streaming platforms thanks to “27 Nights”, the new film directed by and starring Daniel Hendler, acclaimed at the San Sebastián Film Festival and now about to debut on Netflix. The narrative strength of South American cinema takes us into a story that – between irony and drama – manages to become a profound reflection on personal freedom.

27 nights: the plot

Set between the rooms of a psychiatric clinic and the living rooms of the upper middle class, the film tells the story of Martha Hoffman, an eccentric and wealthy 83-year-old patron of the arts who is admitted to a facility at the request of her daughters, who are convinced that their mother suffers from dementia.

Investigating the case is Leandro Casares, a judicial expert called to establish whether the woman is really ill or whether, behind the apparent gesture of family protection, there is a plan to take possession of her fortune.

The film takes inspiration from a real case and from the novel “Veintisiete noches” by the writer Natalia Zito, in turn based on the story of Natalia Kohen, an artist actually interned by her daughters at the age of 87. A subsequent trial showed that the woman was perfectly lucid. Through a dramatic comedy tone, Hendler wants to investigate the limits between love, power and control, questioning what it really means to protect a loved one.

27 nights: the cast

The two protagonists are played by Marilú Marini (in the role of Martha Hoffman) and by Daniel Hendler himself (who plays Leandro Casares). Humberto Tortonese, Julieta Zylberberg, Paula Grinszpan and Carla Peterson are also part of the cast.

The screenplay is written by Daniel Hendler, Martín Mauregui and Agustina Liendo, and is an adaptation by Mariano Llinás. The production is handled by Santiago Miter and Agustina Llambi Campbell.

27 Nights: when it comes out on Netflix

After its premiere at the 73rd San Sebastián International Film Festival, the film “27 Nights” arrives globally on Netflix on Friday 17 October 2025.

The film is part of the Hecho en Argentina program, which enhances local audiovisual production, bringing new voices of Spanish-speaking cinema to the world.

27 nights: the Italian trailer

