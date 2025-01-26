Immagine

Ecology

3 very serious accidents on Etna. Geopop on site for the filming of his documentary on the volcanoes

Etna, Catania
January 26, 2025

After Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei and Stromboli the Geopop crew is engaged in these days in the filming of the documentary on Italian volcanoes in the Catania and Etna area.

As soon as he arrived at the Citelli refuge, where he was supposed to turn other scenes of the documentary, the team was able to attend a complex rescue operation that involved several means, terrestrials and planes, engaged in the recovery of some people (we talk about 3 peopleof which a seventeen year old found in the Valle del Bove) involved in several serious accidents, which occurred in the same hours along the slopes of the snowy volcano.

A 118 helicopter took flight from the refuge square where the crew was coming, at the end of a motorcycle. From the information available at this moment, the exact health conditions of the people involved and the dynamics of accidents are not clear. However, it appears that some of the unfortunate are in serious condition.

Geopop’s troupe documents rescue operations © Geopop

Geopop’s troupe documents rescue operations © Geopop

The view from the Citelli refuge © Geopop

The number of people involved and the different accidents that occurred over time along the slopes of Etna light attention to the need to live the mountain in maximum safety.

We will keep you updated from the place of the incident.

Rescuers looking for one of the people involved © Geopop

