32 Potential Targets in Europe for Russian Nuclear Strikes in the Event of War with NATO Leaked

The news should be taken with great caution (the Western intelligence source is secret), but the Financial Times would have had access to classified russian documents in which a sample of would be listed 32 potential military targetsestablished between 2008 and 2014 (before the conflict with Ukraine), which the Russian Navy would have been trained through simulations to hit in European territory with nuclear missiles (both traditional and tactical nuclear weapons); all this during the early stages of a possible direct conflict against NATO. The sites targeted by Moscow in Europe would hit the following eight states at different points: Estonia, Norway, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey. In the event of conflicts of a different nature and involving non-NATO powers, additional potential Russian military targets in the Middle East, Central Asia and the Far East would fall into other states: Azerbaijan, Iran, China, North Korea, South Korea and Japan. The missiles to hit the possible military targets would be launched primarily from submarines And shipscapable of carrying out coordinated, sudden and multidirectional attacks towards different states or perhaps towards the same target. Below is a tweet about X that shows the map with all Russian targets.

Simulations and plans of this kind, assuming their veracity is confirmed, are not the prerogative of the Russian armed forces: all countries (especially the nuclear powers, first and foremost the United States and China) have some preemptive attack plans to make their response or offensive more immediate, effective and efficient in the event of war against other States. Furthermore, the objectives indicated, of different nature (military and industrial mainly), are certainly not all those considered by the Russian armed forces, but simply a sample. Finally, we add that in any case this information is dated between 2008 and 2014, therefore in the last 10 years any attack/defense plans they could have changed (indeed, it is likely that they are, given all the changes that have occurred following the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war).

The emergence of this type of information, in conclusion, in addition to being taken with a pinch of salt, we shouldn’t be alarmed. From the point of view of nuclear military doctrine, in fact, such plans are a consolidated practice. since the Cold War and by all states in possession of atomic weapons.