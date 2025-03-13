Immagine

4.4 shock at the Flegrei Campi, one of the strongest

In the night, at 1: 25, a shock of magnitude 4.4 at the Flegrei Campi. They were felt throughout Naples and surroundings and the reasons (clear) are two:

1) theepicenter It was between Bagnoli and Pozzuoli (not at sea)
2) the depth was just 2kmtherefore very superficial (typical of the Flegrei fields).

This shock is, together with that of May 20, 2024, of equal magnitude, the highest ever recorded In this area in instrumental era; This means that at Campi Flegrei, since we use seismographers, we have never recorded a stronger earthquake.

Does this earthquake want to send a message?

No. It is one of the many earthquakes of this acute phase of bradisism.
Despite an earthquake genres anxiety and cracks on the walls, there is no evidence of an imminent eruption.

We keep you updated.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

