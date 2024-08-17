4 curiosities about Dinosaur Game, the T-Rex to play on Chrome without Internet

Do you know the T-Rex “toy” that is proposed to you by the browser Google Chrome when you don’t have access to the Internet? Well, the game – developed in 2014 – is called Dinosaur Game (and is also known as Chrome Dino) and lets you drive a pixelated T-Rex in a side-scrolling landscape. Who knows how many times you have passed the time with this simple two-dimensional video game ignoring some of the curiosities that concern it, including the fact that games can have a maximum duration of 17 million years and that if the network administrator decides to disable the game a meteorite appears to inform you that you cannot continue. Let’s take a closer look at these and other curiosities Chrome Dino Trivia.

1. You can play Dino even if you are connected to the Internet

Although the game is designed to pass the time when you don’t have access to the Internet, you should know that It is possible to play Dino even if the connection is active and working. How? Just paste the URL chrome://dino/ in the address bar of Chrome, give Sending on the keyboard and press on space bar (from computer) or touch the dinosaur (from mobile) to start the game.

2. Dino games can last 17 million years

Reading an interview with the creators of Chrome Dino — Edward Jung, Sebastian Gabriel And Alan Betts —appeared on Google’s blog in 2018, we discovered the maximum duration of the video gamethat is to say About 17 million years! And if you’re wondering why it’s so long, know that Jung, one of the game’s developers, answered like this:

We developed it to last for up to about 17 million years, the same amount of time that the T-Rex was alive on Earth… but we think your space bar might not be the same after that.

3. If the game is disabled by a network administrator, meteorites appear

The idea behind the game has been so successful that in September 2018, 270 million games were played each month, especially by players from geographical areas most affected by the digital divideincluding India, Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia. Given the huge success of the game, its developers had to provide network administrators with a way to disable it, since many students and professionals were so engrossed in it that they neglected their studies or work. As many testimonials on Reddit, when the game is disabled by a network administrator meteorites appear.

4. Why did you choose to create a game with a dinosaur as the main character?

If you are wondering why they chose to create a game that had a dinosaur as its protagonist, know that Sebastian Gabrielone of the aforementioned creators of Dino Chrome, answered this question precisely with the following statements: