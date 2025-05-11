5 habits that are damaging your computer and that perhaps you are underestimating

Are you sure to treat your computer how to? Although today’s technology is much more robust than in the past, many of the daily habits we have with PC and laptop can compromise the performance and longevity of these devices in the long run. We will explain how 5 behaviors that could damage your computer and that, although they are apparently harmless, they can be destructive: ignore the overheatingneglect the cleaningtreat inappropriately cable And doorsunderestimate theenvironment in which the computer is used and manage the bad drums. If you have ever wondered how to avoid damaging your laptop that overheats itself easily, or that has a battery that lasts less and less, you will probably find an answer right among the next lines.

5 bad habits that damage the PC

Underestimate overheating

One of the most underrated threats for a computer, especially if laptop, is the overheating. The heat is the number one enemy of the electronic components: if the internal temperature rises too much, the processor can automatically reduce its speed to avoid damage (the so -called Thermal Throttling) or, in the most extreme cases, the system can go out suddenly. In the long term, work at high temperatures shortens the life of the processor, battery and fans.

In the desktop computerkeep a good air flow It is relatively simple: just make sure that the fans are not obstructed, avoid closing it in restricted spaces and, if you are overclocking fans (i.e. the voluntary increase in the processor power beyond factory values), carefully monitor temperatures and tensions. With laptops you have to be decidedly more careful: resting them on soft surfaces such as beds or blankets can block the lower air intakes. Use them on rigid surfaces And flat and keep them far from direct heat sourcesas radiators or sunlight. Another simple but often neglected precaution is the periodic cleaning fans from the dust, which can obstruct the air flows.

Underestimate dust and dirt

Just the dust And it dirty they represent another silent enemy. Even in apparently clean domestic environments, computers tend to accumulate particles over time that deposit within the components, reducing the efficiency of the fans and increasing the risk of overheating. Desktop computers, if resting directly on the floor, aspire much dirtier, especially if there are rugs or carpet.

For this reason, it is advisable keep them raised and equipped with dust filters on the air intakes. Even cigarette smoke or the presence of pets can contribute to the formation of a sticky patina inside the case. No less important: Avoid eating or drinking Near the PC. The crumbs can creep into the keyboard, damaging it, and a simple reversal of liquids can be sufficient to compromise the functioning of the PC itself. Even cleaning operations must be carefully made: never spray directly on the screen detergents and aggressive cleaning products, it is much better to use a slightly moistened microfiber cloth with a specific detergent.

Treat bad cables and doors badly

Another habit that can have harmful effects on your beloved PC is the mistreatment of cables and doors. The USB ports, HDMI or those for charging are designed to resist a number of connections and disconnections, but are not indestructible. Force a cable In the wrong door, insert devices with a wrong inclination or press on a cable while it is connected (perhaps by accidentally folding it) can damage both the connector and the door. The same goes for the cables themselves: if they come folded aggressively, crushed Under heavy objects or left within the reach of pets, the risk of damage increases.

Use of the computer in unsuitable environments

There is a less evident, but potentially harmful habit: the use of the computer in unsuitable environments. A room too much damptoo dusty or too much warm It can compromise the proper functioning of the PC. Even if we cannot always control these aspects, we can try to reduce exposure to extreme conditionsuse supports for coolingAnd Do not leave the computer on 24 hours a day (if not necessary). A small preventive maintenance gesture can mean a potentially longer life of the machine.

Manage the laptop battery badly

Let’s now move on to a topic often ignored until it is too late: the management of the drums. Lithium -ion batteries, commonly used in laptops, have one limited duration in terms of charge and discharge cycles. Many users make the mistake of completely downloading the computer to 0% Before recharging it and then recharge it at 100%but this practice can accelerate battery wear. It is preferable to make frequent and partial top -ups, keeping the charge level between 20% and 80% as far as possible. Even leaving the computer constantly connected to the current is not good.

A situation not to be underestimated is that of swollen battery: If you notice a deformation in the laptop body, such as a swelling or a crack between the boots, the battery is likely to be compromised. In this case it is necessary replace it immediately and safely. Absolutely avoid economic batteries purchased from unofficial sources: they can be unstable or even dangerous. The same is worth the speech for i chargerwhich must be certified and compatible with your laptop.