5 thriller series to watch at least once in your life (on Netflix)

Everyone loves thriller series. Stories full of suspense, twists, intrigue. Stories that hide mysteries and that literally manage to glue us to the screen. The thriller is one of the genres most loved by the public but are you sure you have seen some of the best thriller series ever on Netflix?

Here is our top 5 of the best thriller series on Netflix that you must have seen (at least once in your life). And if you’re missing any, run to get it right away.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

The Watcher

This is a crazy series both for its beauty – the names behind this title are those of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the same ones behind the successes of Dahmer, The Menendez Brothers, Ed Gein – and for the fact that it is based on an incredible true story (still unresolved today).

Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) have just purchased their dream home in the idyllic residential area of ​​Westfield in New Jersey, but after investing all their savings to close the deal they quickly realize that the neighborhood is not welcoming at all.

Their frosty welcome quickly turns into a living hell when threatening letters begin arriving from someone calling himself “The Watcher” and scaring the Brannocks to death, while the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come to light. But who is “The Observer”? And what is hidden in this very mysterious house?

The Watcher: the review

The Watcher: the true story behind the series

Behind his eyes

The ending of this series will leave you stunned and is perhaps one of the most shocking endings ever. Let’s talk about “Behind Her Eyes”, a thriller series based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough.

Simona Brown plays Louise, a single mother who is having an affair with her boss, psychiatrist David (Tom Bateman). Her life takes a strange turn when she befriends Adele (Eve Hewson), her lover’s wife, and finds herself trapped in a web of lies and secrets where nothing is as it seems.

The best Netflix series with the most shocking endings

Dark

“Dark” is a series that everyone should have seen. A real gem of the thriller/time travel genre to be watched very carefully – also because here if you miss a step, you lose the entire meaning of the series.

The story begins with the disappearance of a child in a small German town. So four families decide to work hard to understand what happened but from these investigations an incredible mystery will emerge that has lasted for three generations. “Dark” is one of the greatest TV series ever so do yourself a favor, if you’ve never seen it, watch it.

Black Mirror

Another gem of the thriller genre is “Black Mirror”, an anthology series that delves into the main consequences for humanity in the future by addressing the themes of technology, life, death and human relationships. A brilliant series where each episode is a great little introspective journey.

Absolutely worth recovering.

The best episodes of all seasons of Black Mirror

My favorite

With “My Favorite” we return to the thriller in the strictest sense of the term. It is a six-episode German series, based on the novel of the same name by Romy Hausman, which was one of Netflix’s best surprises of 2023. The plot?

Lena lives completely isolated in a highly secured home with her two children Hannah and Jonathan. They eat, go to the bathroom and go to sleep at specific times. As soon as he enters the room, they line up to show their hands. They do everything he wants, but then the woman manages to escape and after a near-fatal car accident, she is hospitalized with Hannah.

“My Favorite” begins where traditional thrillers end: with an act of redemption. But the true nature of this nightmare only emerges with the arrival of Lena’s parents at the hospital that same evening. Together they desperately searched for their missing daughter for almost thirteen years.

My favorite: the review