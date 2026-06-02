Apple TV, all releases for June 2026

A heavy remake, a second season of case series and a ‘cartoon’. A new month arrives and Apple TV enriches the catalog with three new features. Here are the June 2026 releases on the streaming platform.

Cape Fear (June 5, 2026)

It starts on June 5, 2026 with Cape Feara psychological and horror thriller created and executive produced by Nick Antosca, with executive production by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. The series is inspired by the 1991 film Cape Fear (film directed by Martin Scorsese, produced by Steven Spielberg and remake of J. Lee Thompson’s 1962 Cape Fear).

A storm, the synopsis says, hits happily married lawyers Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the infamous murderer they helped convict and incarcerate, is released from prison and is thirsty for revenge. Patrick Wilson, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Malia Pyles and CCH Pounder complete the ensemble cast.

Sugar, season 2 (June 19, 2026)

It continues on June 19, 2026 with Sugarthe neo-noir series starring and executive produced by Colin Farrell.

The second season marks the return of Los Angeles private investigator and film enthusiast John Sugar as he tackles a new case that sees him on the trail of the older brother of an up-and-coming young boxer, while continuing the search for his beloved missing sister. As the investigation expands, a city-wide conspiracy is uncovered, and Sugar is forced to confront himself to answer a fundamental question: how far is he willing to go to do the right thing?

In addition to Farrell, Season 2 of Sugar features a completely new cast, including Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Sasha Calle and special guest star Shea Whigham.

Camping with Snoopy, season 2 (June 26, 2026)

It ends on June 26, 2026 with the musical Camping with Snoopy. In the second season, we read in the synopsis, after discovering that their group is in danger of disbanding, Snoopy and the Scout Troops set off on an outdoor adventure to earn their merit badges, with the Scout Troop Handbook as their guide. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and the gang enjoy the summer at Camp Remote, crossing paths with Snoopy as they hike, swim, sit around campfires, and experience all that summer camp and nature have to offer.

Apple TV, all releases for June 2026