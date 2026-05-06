50 years ago the 1976 Friuli earthquake: how it changed emergency management in Italy

The earthquake in Friuli from 1976 it was the most violent earthquake recorded in Northern Italy in the instrumental era and the fifth most intense earthquake recorded in Italy. At 9.00 pm the earth shook with a violence that had not been seen in the area for centuries: the tremor, with its epicenter in the area of Gemonanorth of Udine, was from magnitude 6.5 and recorded a value between the ninth and tenth on the Mercalli scalewith total destruction of over 18,000 buildings. 989 people lost their lives and over 100,000 were left homeless. Fifty years later, the Friuli earthquake is also the story of how a devastated area managed to get back on its feet in a relatively short time thanks to an approach to management and reconstruction called “Friuli model”which gave the impetus for the birth of modern Civil Protection with the establishment of territorial operational centers and it also worked thanks to widespread integration between public institutions and citizens.

The earthquake of May 6, 1976: the earth shook in the heart of Friuli

At 9pm on 6 May 1976 the earthquake struck the foothills of the eastern Alps. It was a very shallow earthquake, with a depth of suns 5.7 km. The epicenter of the main shock, which lasted 59 seconds, was near Gemona of Friulibut it affected an area of 5700 km2 and was felt throughout central-northern Italy and central Europe. The seismic district of the Julian Alps is one of the most complex from a geological point of view in the Alpine chain: here the Adriatic microplate, moving about 2 millimeters per year towards the north, generates a system of slips and reverse faults which before 1976 had not been activated for over four centuries.

The toll was devastating: 989 deaths, 2607 injured and beyond 100,000 displaced in 137 municipalities between the provinces of Udine, Pordenone and Gorizia. The towns closest to the epicenter (Gemona, Venzone, Trasaghis, Bordano, Forgaria, Majano, Osoppo, Artegna, Buja) were completely destroyed. To make the situation worse, landslides and soil liquefaction phenomena were added (especially in the Osoppo area) which blocked roads and hindered rescue operations.

The earthquake was just the beginning of amassive seismic sequence which only ended in September 1977. After the main earthquake and an initial period of relative calm, between 11 and 15 September 1976 there were other tremors of high magnitude, of which the most violent was the September 15th with magnitude 6.1 and caused others 13 victims. After a year the Friuli seismic sequence counted further 1200 earthquakes. The sequence ended with a shock of magnitude 5.2 which had its epicenter in Lusevera, about 10 km east of Gemona.

Emergency management and the revolution of operational centers

In the first hours they were mobilized thousands of soldiersalso thanks to the help of radio amateurs who managed to lead the first interventions since the telephone lines had been destroyed.

The following day the hon Giuseppe Zamberletti he was appointed by the Government of the time Extraordinary Commissioner for the coordination of relief efforts. He was immediately given operational carte blanche and an immediate regional allocation of 10 billion lire. First, Zamberletti established i Sector Operational Centers (now Mixed Operations Centers) spread widely throughout the earthquake-stricken areas. Each center hosted acrisis unit which acted as a point of reference for the mayor of the municipality concerned for the management of local emergencies. The mayors had decision-making power over rescue operations, relying on the fact that they knew the needs and specificities of their territory.

It was the first time in Italy that the management of an emergency came decentralized. This model worked very well also due to the shape of the affected areas, mainly composed of small independent urban centres, but it remained a standard which is still part of the operational philosophy of the Civil Protection today. In fact, the model began the modern approach to emergency management in Italy.

Reconstruction after the earthquake

The other challenge faced by Zamberletti was theassistance to displaced people and the restoration of essential services. The Extraordinary Commissioner coordinated the transport on the Friulian Adriatic coast of approximately 40,000 peoplehosted in hotel and holiday facilities and who were provided with social, health, transport and educational services. In the meantime they were quickly built prefabricated villages in the destroyed areas, which allowed approx 70,000 people left homeless return to their municipalities of origin in the spring of 1977, a year after the tragedy.

The choice to return the displaced people to their countries of origin also stemmed from a strong will spread among the earthquake-stricken population. This was one of the central debates that arose even before the emergency phase ended: what to do with the destroyed countries? The choice was summed up in a formula that later became a slogan: “Where it was and how it was”that is, giving life back to destroyed countries instead of settling displaced people in other areas. To do this, priority was given to guaranteeing the possibility for the population to return to work: get it moving again working machine (especially industrial) was necessary to allow communities to return to live in their places of origin. This approach was also summarized in a formula that later became famous: “First the factories, then the houses, then the churches”.

Because the “Friuli model” was a success

What has just been described was the heart of the so-called “Friuli model”which was a great success: a year after the earthquake over 90% of the 450 companies damaged had resumed activity. Employment in the industrial sector exceeded pre-earthquake levels two years after the tragedy. The building reconstruction of the affected areas was also complete and relatively rapid: within 10 years they came rebuilt 17,000 buildings destroyed and repaired all 75,000 buildings damaged from the earthquake. The guiding principle was to return the destroyed countries as similar as possible to what they were before the earthquake. In Venzone, for example, one of the municipalities most affected by the disaster, the stone blocks of the collapsed buildings were numbered and preserved to be reassembled as they were.

This efficiency was the product of multiple factors that combined in a way that was difficult to replicate. The presence of one Autonomous Region with broad legislative powers allowed a direct management of funds. To this must be added the international solidarityin which mainly the United States (which had installed the Aviano military base in Friuli) but also many countries that had seen Friulian immigration in the past. The “Friuli model” therefore worked due to various specificities that made the case exceptional in its own way: Zamberletti’s approach and choices, the widespread integration at the territorial level between public bodies and citizens, without neglecting the resilience and social cohesion of the population affected by the tragedy.

This is also demonstrated by the comparison with another tragic earthquake, that ofIrpinia that in 1980 devastated Campania and Basilicata, almost provoking 3000 victims. Even in that case Zamberletti was appointed Extraordinary Commissioner, but the conditions were different: there was no Autonomous Region with extraordinary powers, there was not the same institutional cohesion between local authorities and central government and – last but not least – part of the funds was managed in a questionable or even irregular manner, so much so that in 1990 the parliamentary inquiry known as “Hands on the earthquake”.

How emergency management has changed in Italy: the birth of the Civil Protection Department

Contrary to what is sometimes read, it was not the only earthquake in Friuli that led to theestablishment of a permanent civil protection structure. The aforementioned tragedy in Irpinia and the drama also served this purpose case of Vermicinoin which little Alfredino Rampi died after falling into a well in 1981. The Department of Civil Protection was thus officially born in 1982 as a permanent structure capable of intervening in a coordinated manner throughout the national territory. In fact it was the institutionalization of what Giuseppe Zamberletti had implemented six years earlier in Friuli: local operational centers, direct involvement of mayors, decentralized management.

The Friulian seismic sequence of 1976-1977, with its 1200 earthquakes and the work of the Geophysical Observatory of Trieste, confirmed that studying an earthquake in real time was possible. This led to the creation in 1977 of the first permanent seismometric network in Friuliwhich then merged into the National Seismic Network of the INGV which monitors the seismic activity of the entire country in real time.