"Sunday In" and that trick of the stew in the ratings: the most watched part lasts (in reality) only 27 minutes

“Domenica In” and that stew trick in the ratings: the most viewed part lasts (in reality) only 27 minutes





“Domenica In”, in the May 24th episode, reached a 19.5% share. Excellent data, except that the reference is to the first part of the broadcast between 2.44pm and 3.11pm. In short, just 27 minutes which however allow the highest result achieved from a container longer than three hours to be resold on a communicative level.

The stew

It is called stew, in the sense that the program hosted by Mara Venier puts into practice a separation which ensures that there is a presentation of “Domenica In”, which goes from 2.03pm to 2.44pm, therefore more substantial than the 14 minutes of the first part and which stopped at 16.7%, a further block which starts at 3.16pm and ends at 4.15pm (16.4%) and a very last segment included among the 4.16pm and 5.10pm (14%). In this case we are talking about the classic ‘Saluti di Mara’, which from a short return that preceded the launch of “Da noi a gratis” turned into a 54-minute brick.

Details for professionals, they will say. But if “Domenica In” enjoyed a single great response, the average would be much more contained and would not include peaks clearly sought with the lantern.

The continuous variations

It should also be noted that the fragmentation, at the start of the season, appeared decidedly different. In the September 28 appointment, for example, the presentation was between 2.04pm and 2.30pm (25 minutes), the first part between 2.30pm and 3.15pm (45 minutes), the second part between 3.20pm and 4.36pm (76 minutes) and the ‘Greetings’ between 4.37pm and 5.11pm (34 minutes).

The following week’s structure was changed, with the live broadcast on 5 October lined up as follows: presentation from 2.04pm to 2.30pm (26 minutes), first part from 2.30pm to 3.24pm (54 minutes), second part from 3.28pm to 4.20pm (56 minutes) and ‘Greetings’ from 4.20pm to 5.11pm (51 minutes).

Dancer schedules, which change according to circumstances. Let’s take the episode of May 3rd, the one with Albano as a guest. The singer from Cellino San Marco went to Venier to respond to the words spoken by Romina Power on “Belve”. An ‘event’ that even reached a 23.9% share. Yes, but in the portion between 2.41pm and 3.08pm (27 minutes). Previously there had been a 40 minute presentation (from 2.01pm to 2.41pm, at 19.5%) and then a further 124 minute block, from 3.08pm to 5.12pm, at 18.4%.

A very widespread trend, but “Verissimo” is more stable

Fashion, it must be said, is very widespread. “Verissimo” itself, a competitor of “Domenica In”, is divided into two parts, plus a third always called ‘Saluti’. The schedules, however, seem more stable and not constantly moving.

No one is exempt from blame and responsibility, especially if you look at the prime time offerings where “Report” and “Che tempo che fa” are fragmented into five parts each. A technique to survive, to show the best pose. In fact, a deception.