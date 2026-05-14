'72 Hours' is the new Netflix film with Kevin Hart: the plot, the trailer, when it comes out

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’72 Hours’ is the new Netflix film with Kevin Hart: the plot, the trailer, when it comes out

Get ready to laugh with the new Netflix film “72 Hours”, an ensemble comedy, starring Kevin Hart (A Spy and a Half), about the story of a forty-year-old struggling with a career in crisis who finds himself in absurd and hilarious situations.

But let’s explain better what to expect from this new Netflix film of summer 2026.

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72 Hours: the plot

After being accidentally added to a group chat, a 40-year-old executive hopes to save his flagging career by joining a group of 20-somethings for a wild three-day bachelor party.

72 Hours: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJ-HR3quc4undefined

72 Hours: the cast

The film stars Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Kam Patterson, Ben Marshall, Kevin Dunn, Zach Chery and Teyana Taylor.

72 Hours: when it comes out on Netflix

The film “72 Hours” releases on Netflix on July 24, 2026.

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Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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