Euphoria 3: trailer, plot, cast and release date of the highly anticipated new season of the cult series

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The best thing about Euphoria 3 is that there will be no Euphoria 4: it’s the end of suffering

The best thing about Euphoria 3 is that there will be no Euphoria 4: it’s the end of suffering

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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