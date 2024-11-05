9-1-1, season 8 arrives on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

Emergency after emergency. And also a bee-nado. The eighth season of. arrives on Disney+ 9-1-1the ‘procedural’ series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear which tells the story of the exploits and race against time of the Los Angeles first aid team made up of police, firefighters and paramedics. From the trailer to the cast, through to the release date and spoilers on the plot, here’s everything you need to know to prepare properly.

9-1-1, season 8: the trailer

9-1-1, season 8: spoilers on the plot

According to what was seen in the trailer, the first major emergency that the team 9-1-1 is called upon to face a gigantic swarm of killer bees (bee-nado in English). But she won’t be the only one. In the images you can also see an out-of-control plane. And among the previews on the plot of the episodes, that of the Halloween episode also appears.

9-1-1, the cast

The cast of the eighth season of the series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is made up of Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and Gavin McHugh. Also announced are appearances by, among others, Bryan Safi, Lou Ferrigno Jr., Brian Thompson and Tracie Thoms.

9-1-1, when season 8 comes out

The eighth season of 9-1-1 debuts on Disney+ on November 21, 2024.