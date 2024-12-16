A book under the tree: novels (2024) to give as gifts at Christmas

Culture

A book under the tree: novels (2024) to give as gifts at Christmas

A book under the tree: novels (2024) to give as gifts at Christmas

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
A book under the tree: novels (2024) to give as gifts at Christmas
With “One Hundred Years of Solitude” Netflix hit the mark
Can you guess Italian cities from its skyline? Test yourself in the Geopop quiz!