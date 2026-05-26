Inhale, exhale, kill 2: plot, trailer and when it comes out

A successful German production, “Inhale, Exhale, Kill” is a series that tells the story of crime through both tension and irony. Mindfulness, gangsters, existential crises and murders with decidedly unconventional black humor. The new chapter further raises the level of the absurd and presents us with the protagonist Björn Diemel, the lawyer played by Tom Schilling struggling with a life now divided between meditation techniques and the management of organized crime.

Inhale, Exhale, Kill 2: The Plot and Cast

The new episodes take inspiration from Karsten Dusse’s second bestselling novel, entitled “Das Kind in mir will achtsam neren”.

After abandoning his stressful job as a criminal lawyer, Björn tries to convince himself that he has finally achieved a certain balance. He works on his own, tries to dedicate more time to his daughter Emily and tries to manage his relationship with his wife Katharina with greater serenity. The problem is that, in the meantime, he has also become the legal representative of two mafia clans whose bosses have mysteriously disappeared from circulation… through his fault. Only Sascha, a mafioso with an academic past who also runs the kindergarten to which Björn has moved both his studio and his home, knows the truth. But behind all this there is a restlessness that is difficult to control, and this is where mindfulness coach Joschka Breitner enters the picture again, convinced that the problem has deeper roots. According to him, Björn must face his “inner child”, deal with old traumas, repressed memories and patterns that continue to influence his choices.

The second season thus shifts the story onto more psychological terrain without giving up the black comedy that made the series famous. Björn will discover that working on yourself can have very real consequences; especially when you live surrounded by criminals.

In the cast of the second season of the series we find Tom Schilling, Britta Hammelstein, Murathan Muslu, Peter Jordan, Emily Cox, Friederike Kempter and Bastian Reiber

When the series comes out Netflix

The second season of “Inspira, espira, uccidi” will be available in streaming from 28 May 2026 exclusively on Netflix Italy.

The Italian trailer

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