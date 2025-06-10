A eurodeputata among the arrested of the Freedom Flotilla: "With what right Netanyahu I hold it?"

There is also a eurodeputata among the eight activists of the Madleen ship of the Freedom Flotilla directed towards Gaza who are still in a state of detention in Israel. This is the French parliamentarian of the radical left, Rima Hassan, who is among those who have not accepted the expulsion.

The politics of France Insoumise (LFI), refused to get on a repatriation flight spontaneously, as done by four other crew members, including Greta Thunberg, a Al Jazeera journalist, Omar Faiad, and a French doctor, Baptiste André. According to Israeli diplomacy, the eight will be “brought in front of a judicial authority to authorize their expulsion”, as can be read in a post on X.

Parliament in contact with Tel Aviv

“With what right Netanyahu holds a French deputy for over 30 hours? With what right does the signing of a document requires prisoners so that they recognize that they have entered the territory of Israel? Rimaraly has rightly rejected,” wrote the leader of the LFI Jean-Luc Mélenchon on X,

The president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola is in “constant contact” with the Israeli officials and the leaders of Parliament “to guarantee the safety and safety” of Hassan and “of all those who accompany it”, said a spokesman for the Community Assembly. “The European Parliament will always insist that all its deputies are kept safe and treated with respect as elected representatives of the European people, wherever they are in the world,” he added.

The center -left asks for his liberation

The S&D, Green and The Left political groups at the European Parliament in a joint note expressed “the profound concern for the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and for the unacceptable suffering of its civilian population” and asked for the release of all the eight militants still in the state of arrest.

The Freedom Flotilla initiative “reflects the growing despair of the international community and the urgent need for significant humanitarian access”, says the note, according to which “the despair behind this civil initiative demonstrates the failure of the international community, including the European Union, in guaranteeing safe, continuous and sufficient access to life -saving aid for over two million people trapped in Gaza”.

Conte: “There is no doubt, it’s genocide”

To ask the liberation of militants and Rima Hassan, was also the president of the 5 Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte, to the Parliament of Brussels for an event organized by the pentastellate delegation. “His only fault, together with other activists, is that of wanting to bring humanitarian aid to the population of Gaza, where we should stop looking on the other side and not seeing that a genocide is being made under our eyes,” he said.

“Being a jurist I am very prudent, but when under our eyes for 20 months a systematic extermination of the population unfolds with over 60 thousand Palestinians killed and over 16 thousand children, in accordance with international texts”, “we are faced with a genocide and we can no longer pretend to ignore it”, he added.