A European network between universities, businesses and research to innovate the cultural and creative sector

The meeting promoted by CR.EU Creativity Europe, the European metacluster of cultural heritage and cultural and creative businesses set up by the Venetian cluster and Creative Basilicata, took place on 4 December in Brussels. The meeting was attended by representatives of the European institutions and the clusters of the various EU countries.

“The sector of cultural and creative businesses and cultural heritage is becoming increasingly important at a European level, so much so that it contributes, directly and indirectly, approximately 15% to the European GDP”, we read in a note from CR.EU Creativity Europe. This new entity, born last May, aims to carry out concrete initiatives with the European Commission and the Eiasme agency to create European coordination of the clusters belonging to these important sectors for the European economy and culture. “This is an important example of how public-private partnerships can contribute to the growth of European well-being and integration thanks to particular attention to European policies for SMEs, the backbone of the European economy by collaborating and developing business strategies. European Commission”, explain the promoters of the metacluster.

“It is significant that the most important cultural metacluster at European level has a Venetian imprint thanks to the Venetian Cluster. It is not only a reason for satisfaction, but also a sign of how ideas, innovation and energies move in our region which then lead to projects CR.EU Creativity Europe will be a European point of reference for all cultural stakeholders, including cultural and creative businesses”, says Flavio Tosi, Forza Italia MEP.

CR.EU Creativity Europe coordinates and proposes discussion, development, training and service activities for European regional and national clusters and represents a connection point with European institutions. “This initiative demonstrates the importance of creating networks between universities, businesses and research to innovate and make Europe more competitive”, says Luca Perego, head of the European Commission’s Culture and Innovation Directorate.