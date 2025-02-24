A fake Bank’s WhatsApp video call is a spoofing scam: how to defend yourself

A new and dangerous scam is targeting some users on WhatsApp. It all starts with an SMS that seems to come from our banking institution, in which it warns of alleged anomalies on our current account. At this point a fake video call passed off as coming from the bankin which the scammers pretend to be operators of the victim’s credit institution with the aim of obtaining bank credentials and personal data through screen sharing, a method that allows them to circumvent traditional IT security measures. This type of attack is particularly insidious because it is not based on fraudulent links or malware, but on a direct and apparently reliable interaction with the user. To defend yourself, it is essential to adopt a prudent approach by warning from any communication that generates sense of urgency and, of course, never sharing your screen with strangers.

How the scam of the Bank’s fake video calling video works

This scam usually begins with a SMS that seems to come from your bankthanks to a technique called spoofingor the falsification of the sender’s identity. The message informs the user of a alleged problem on one’s own accountsuch as suspicious access or an unauthorized transaction, and invites him to resolve the situation urgently. To do this, a video call is proposed on WhatsApp with a fake customer service operator. Once on call, the scammer adopts a professional and reassuring tone, just like a customer care officer of his institute, thus inducing the victim to believe he is really in contact with his own bank.

The crucial passage of the scam is the Screen sharing request. This allows criminals to see in real time the operations that the victim performs on their device, including any access codes to the home banking or password type. In some cases, the scammer could also guide the person through specific operationsinducing it unconsciously to transfer money or change their credentials. All this happens without the use of malware or attempts of “traditional” phishing, making the attempt to scam more difficult to recognize for those who are not an expert in IT security.

The most dangerous aspect of this scam, we want to reiterate it, is its apparent normality: people tend to trust an operator who seems authentic, especially if contact takes place through a channel considered “safe” as WhatsApp. This, combined with the sense of urgency created by the initial message, leads many to react impulsively, without taking time to verify the request. It is precisely on this psychological mechanism of social engineering that scammers leverage, pushing the victims to perform actions they normally do not do.

How to defend yourself from the scam of the Bank’s fake video call

Once the tactic used by IT criminals are understood, Defend yourself from the scam of the Bank’s fake video call it becomes much simpler. These are the recommendations that we make you to avoid incurring serious trouble.