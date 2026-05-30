Belén’s hospitalization (who is at risk for omission of assistance), Stefano’s gesture, Gerry’s husband and other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, welcome back! May is also over, while June and its warm arms are already waiting for us to give us heat, sweat and that insatiable desire for holidays.

And while we melt like butter in the sun, to keep you company there is “Fatti Their”, our weekly column with a high level of gossip. Make yourself comfortable my dear gossip addicts and have a good, juicy read!

What happened to Belén Rodriguez

On May 25, news emerged that Belén Rodriguez would not be the new host of Island of the Famous. According to the first, but now certain, rumors, Selvaggia Lucarelli would have been chosen in her place, fresh from her experience as a commentator on Ilary Blasi’s Big Brother VIP. The news would have represented a hard blow for the Argentine showgirl, who, as a guest of Antonella Clerici, had spoken expressly about this important occasion.

The presenter’s reaction would have been “devastating and serious”, so much so that it led her to say that she would have liked to “give up everything”. The journalist Gabriele Parpiglia reported the background. The professional disappointment would have been part of an already delicate period for the presenter, who in recent months had spoken openly about her emotional fragility, panic attacks and the treatment path undertaken to deal with psychological distress.

The hours following the news were hectic. On the morning of May 26, the news of his hospitalization at the Milan Polyclinic leaked out. The alarm would have been triggered after reports from neighbors, who would have heard screams coming from the showgirl’s home, in the Brera district, including requests for help. Police, firefighters and medical personnel attended the scene. According to initial reconstructions, it took the rescuers several hours to convince her to open the door and accept treatment. No “extreme gesture”, the firefighters clarified, but the presenter would have found herself “in an evident state of confusion” and remained stuck in the bathroom without being able to open the door. A second version, apparently reported by people close to Belén – reported by the weekly Gente – spoke of a “common domestic accident” due to a stuck lock. The dynamics are unclear, but it is certain that Rdriguez was hospitalized on the morning of May 26th.

In the afternoon the communication from the polyclinic press office then arrived: “The patient is in good condition and has been discharged”, it was said. In these hours, according to what was reported by the media, there would be some very close people next to her, including her friend Patrizia Griffini, while Stefano De Martino (who would have been the first to be contacted and would have promptly arrived at the ex’s house) and Antonino Spinalbese would be taking care of her children to allow her to recover serenity and rest. Parpiglia reported that it would be “in a protected area”. And so far no one has spoken: only Belén has shared an Instagram story, a short video in which she winks.

The accident issue

Before her hospitalization on May 25, Belén Rodriguez would have been involved in two road accidents in Milan. According to what was reported by Milano Today, the showgirl now risks being sued for negligence.

The first accident occurred near the Arco della Pace, where he hit the mirror of a parked car. Shortly afterwards, in Via San Marco, he hit a scooter and two other parked vehicles, causing slight injuries to three people. The injured, released shortly after from the emergency room, identified Belén as the driver of the car, also through some photographs taken by passers-by. The local police are apparently completing investigations to send information to the Milan prosecutor’s office.

On everyone’s lips

This week we talked about nothing else. Many have commented, judged, asked that the family be more present in Belén Rodriguez’s life. Everyone spoke without knowing what actually happened. But in the sea of ​​words, someone wanted to express their closeness to Belén.

Among these Alba Parietti, who shared a long reflection on social media on the weight of celebrity and the fragility hidden behind success. The showgirl spoke of the fear “of no longer feeling enough, of being replaced, forgotten, continually judged even in the most fragile moments”. “It takes enormous strength to withstand certain levels of exposure,” Parietti wrote again, wishing Belén to find “true peace”, serenity and sincere people at her side. Cristina Parodi also responded to his post with a simple but significant: “I join your words, go Belén”.

In the same days, the journalist Mario Manca also shared a very personal message, saying he had lived through a period marked by anxiety and fear and explaining how difficult it can be to deal with psychological distress under public attention. Manca invited us to stop “this unbearable background made up of articles, paid newsletters and tweets”, asking for “silence and respect” for the presenter. Among the most noticed messages was also that of Mara Venier, who wrote: “I share everything… I lived it!”. A confession that only confirms how destabilizing the world of showbiz can be.

The other side of Samurai Jay

Samurai Jay, stage name of Gennaro Amatore, spoke about himself to “Le Iene” in a long report created with Nicolò De Devitiis, speaking openly about mental health, eating disorders and bullying. The singer, fresh from Sanremo with the song Ossessione, defined the experience as “very very important”, adding on Instagram: “Asking for help is not a mistake, remember that you are never alone”.

In the story he retraced a difficult adolescence marked by bullying and a profound discomfort with his own body: “I was big, strange, different”. Between the ages of 14 and 15 she suffered from anorexia and bulimia, losing over 40 kilos in a few months: “If I ate a piece of bread I ran to vomit it. I pretended to eat in front of my mother and then locked myself in the bathroom.”

The singer also recalled episodes of violence suffered at school and outside: “They surrounded me and beat me”, without being able to react. Added to this were moments of strong physical risk: “Once I fainted while carrying a case of water”, to the point of also describing a phase of self-harm and the difficulty in dealing with therapy. “Music saved me, I was a corpse with two legs”. Today his message is clear: “There is nothing wrong with asking for help.”

How is Silvia Bonolis?

For two months Silvia Bonolis was hospitalized. This was revealed by Davide, the second son of Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis after Silvia finally returned home yesterday. The news of the hospitalization, however, was made known by Bruganelli only twenty days ago, with an Instagram post shared on Mother’s Day. Since then Bruganelli has shared only a few updates, including images of the hospital room and personal reflections on the difficult moment the family is experiencing.

At the beginning of the week Sonia had published some Instagram Stories showing a sunflower received from a mother she met in hospital, a symbol of hope and closeness, as well as a significant phrase: “Sometimes you don’t realize your strength until you face your greatest weakness”. And then on Friday evening the good news: the return home.

The entrepreneur, as AdnKronos writes, explained in her Instagram stories that she knew that Silvia “would have to go back to hospital”, although she did not imagine that it would happen “so suddenly and in these ways”.

Gossppini

Gerry Scotti groom

The king of the Wheel of Fortune got married in secret. Gerry Scotti and his partner Gabriella Perino, with whom he has been in a relationship for about 15 years, would have said ‘yes’ to each other in the Municipality of Milan about a year and a half ago. How two spies managed to dodge paparazzi and gossip and only this week the weekly Gente revealed the happy news.

Stefano De Martino shows off the De Filippi card

It is rumored that Stefano De Martino would have asked Maria De Filippi for co-hosting for his 2027 Sanremo Festival.

The return of Temptation

The end of May does not have the sound of waves crashing on the shoreline, but of the notes of “Love the way you lie” by Rihanna and Eminem. Why? Because the wait is officially rising for Temptation Island, which will also take us on its much-followed journey into feelings this summer (last year it aired in July, who knows if the start date will be brought forward).