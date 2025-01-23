A former fast-food executive will be the US ambassador to the European Union

Donald Trump has nominated Andrew Puzder, a former executive of the Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. fast-food chains, as United States ambassador to the European Union. “Andy is a lawyer, businessman, economic commentator and best-selling author,” the US president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“In 2000, he was named CEO of Cke Restaurants, the parent company of the international restaurant chains Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. During his 17-year tenure as CEO, Andy guided the company out of severe financial difficulties, allowing it to to survive,” he added.

Duties are coming

The appointment comes after the president confirmed his intention to hit the EU with customs duties. Trump said the EU and other countries have worrying trade surpluses with the United States. “The European Union is very, very mean to us, so they will be subject to tariffs. It’s the only way to get fairness,” he said in a speech to reporters at the White House after taking office, but did not immediately impose the tariffs as he promised during the election campaign. Trump also threatened tariffs against Mexico, Canada and China.

“Andy will do an excellent job representing our nation’s interests in this important region,” the president said when announcing Puzder’s appointment as US ambassador to the EU.

The scandals

Andrew Puzder had previously been appointed Secretary of Labor, but was forced to resign before even taking office after being embroiled in a series of scandals. For example, he admitted to illegally hiring an undocumented person as a housekeeper for several years. Furthermore, his ex-wife had accused him of domestic violence, although he later recanted the accusations. During his career as a lawyer in Missouri, Puzder was also a leading figure in the anti-abortion rights movement.

The businessman has also faced numerous complaints and lawsuits filed by workers against his company and its franchises. His nomination will now need to be confirmed by the US Senate.