A giant anaconda in the Amazon Rio, but it is a video made by the AI: as we know it is fake

In recent weeks, the video of an alleged has become viral on social media anaconda giant which would be around in Rio of the Amazons. Although at first glance it could deceive us, it is a false video and which, in all likelihood, was made through tools of artificial intelligence.

The first false video signal is linked to the Dimension of the animal: in nature a analyst measures usually Less than 10 meters while in this case we are talking about a reptile along at least at least 200 meters. Another suspicious signal is that relating to floating, Since this snake seems float Innaturally on the water, lifting, among other things, decidedly small ripples in proportion to its alleged size.

If this is not enough, it is possible to dwell on the metal shine of the animal or on the fact that the camera At the bottom of the screen it represents a different scene Compared to what we see in the Reel. But even pretending to not have noticed all these details would be incredible that no authority, neither government nor private, has confirmed such a sensational discovery. It would be like finding a 15 -meter high elephant and don’t say anything to anyone.

In light of all this information, we can say that this is a false productprobably made through theartificial intelligence. It is possible that it is a false video created from scratch or a modified and animated photo subsequently with the AI.