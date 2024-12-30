A Hidden Ocean Found 700km Beneath Earth’s Surface Shocks Scientists

When we think of Earth’s oceans, it’s easy to picture the vast, glittering expanses that cover over 70% of the planet’s surface. But what if the largest body of water wasn’t visible at all? Scientists have recently uncovered a hidden ocean 700 kilometers beneath the surface—one so massive it holds three times the volume of all the oceans we know.

This discovery isn’t just a geological marvel; it could reshape our understanding of Earth’s water cycle and where our planet’s water came from.

Unveiling the Planet’s Underground Sea

The search for Earth’s water origins has long puzzled scientists. While some theories suggest water came from comets or asteroids, this new discovery paints a different picture. A colossal reservoir of water, locked within a blue mineral called ringwoodite, has been found deep in the Earth’s mantle.

To grasp the scale: this underground sea is so vast that it triples the volume of Earth’s surface oceans. The revelation challenges previous notions and suggests that Earth’s water may have originated from within the planet itself, slowly making its way to the surface over millions of years.

The Science That Made It Possible

The breakthrough came from a team led by Steven Jacobsen at Northwestern University. Using over 2,000 seismographs placed across the United States, the researchers analyzed seismic waves from more than 500 earthquakes. These waves, which travel through Earth’s layers, revealed something remarkable. When passing through wet rock, the waves slowed down, signaling the presence of this immense water reservoir.

Jacobsen explained the significance of the finding: “This is tangible evidence that water on Earth came from within.” The discovery also helps explain why the size of Earth’s oceans has remained consistent for millions of years. This hidden reservoir acts like a buffer, recycling water between the surface and the deep Earth.

Rethinking Earth’s Water Cycle

This underground ocean may hold the key to understanding the planet’s water cycle in an entirely new way. Instead of simply circulating between surface oceans, rivers, and the atmosphere, water may also be moving between the surface and the deep mantle.

According to Jacobsen, if this vast underground reservoir didn’t exist, the amount of water on the surface could be so overwhelming that only mountain peaks might be visible above the waves. This perspective highlights just how interconnected Earth’s internal and surface systems truly are.

What Comes Next?

While this discovery is groundbreaking, it’s only the beginning. Scientists are now gathering more seismic data from around the globe to determine if similar reservoirs exist elsewhere. If confirmed, it could reshape how we view Earth’s structure and the processes that sustain life on our planet.

This hidden ocean is a reminder of how much there is still to learn about Earth’s inner workings. It also underscores the intricate balance that allows life to thrive—a balance maintained not just by the visible oceans, but by the immense, unseen forces beneath our feet.