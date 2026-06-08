Because clickbait titles are “magnetic”: they capture attention by leveraging emotion and curiosity

Image created with AI.



If you clicked on this article driven byirresistible curiosity of discovering a surprising hidden truth, you’ve probably fallen into the same trap they leverage clickbait content: those articles, posts or videos that try to capture our attention through headlines with exaggerated, sensationalist or deliberately misleading tones. Exploiting cognitive and emotional mechanisms Widely studied, clickbait headlines seek to emerge in an increasingly digital environment saturated with content and newswhere every second there is a tight competition for win our attention. There is, however, a important aspect to consider. In the worst cases, as numerous studies report, clickbait content can become a risk to our digital security and, above all, represent a vehicle for the dissemination of inaccurate or distorted news, fueling misinformation. Because, after all, clickbait content is a bit like those spectacular wedding cakes: extremely attractive to look at, but sometimes almost completely empty inside.

The characteristics of a clickbait title: the bait that attracts the click

For capture our attention so effectively, clickbait titles use recurring expressions and an almost codified, “patented” language to hit two targets: our curiosity and our emotions. Let’s take a practical example, analyzing a fictitious clickbait title that includes several commonly used strategies:

“Shocking brain killer food kept hidden for years discovered by scientists. Only few are safe.”

Example of an image often associated with clickbait titles. Image created with AI.



For those familiar with the mechanics of clickbait, a headline like that will likely immediately set off alarm bells. But for those who are less expert (or perhaps for those who, although alarmed, are very attentive to their health), a title like this will probably attract his attention instinctively among thousands of titles and posts on social media.

But let’s analyze the elements. As often happens in clickbait titles, the example above contains some recurring strategies:

hyperbole: the news is presented in a deliberately exaggerated way, using sensationalist and alarmist tones to capture attention.

the news is presented in a deliberately exaggerated way, using sensationalist and alarmist tones to capture attention. Insinuation: Expressions aimed at making the reader believe that there are secrets, omissions or dangerous hidden truths are used.

Expressions aimed at making the reader believe that there are secrets, omissions or dangerous hidden truths are used. Puzzle: the central element (the supposed “killer food”) is not revealed in the text or title, creating a real psychological puzzle that pushes the user to search for the solution.

the central element (the supposed “killer food”) is not revealed in the text or title, creating a real psychological puzzle that pushes the user to search for the solution. Visual rhetoric: the strategic use of images, such as showing an elderly and worried person (to arouse strong empathy and identification) holding the mysterious food, framed in a partial way so as not to make it recognisable.

Because click bait piques our curiosity and emotions

Our brain is particularly “hungry” for new informationespecially if perceived as important to us. And a news story constructed like the one in the example above, presented as extremely relevant but reported vaguely and with with a information gap to be filledends up opening the doors of ours curiosityproducing an itch-like sensation that is difficult to ignore.

A study published in the journal in 2024 confirms this Cyberpsychology, Behavior and Social Networking observed that clickbait headlines, compared to neutral ones, cause a greater P300 responsei.e. a brain signal detectable by electroencephalography associated with attentional processes and the perception of relevant stimuli.

The second target of clickbait titles are the our emotions. Pay attention: all clickbait titles use words openly emotional (how shocking) or filled with emotional contentalbeit indirectly (as a killer). This is also a strategy! When the brain processes words, in fact, those with a emotional value they tend to be processed more quickly and automatically compared to neutral ones. In short, emotional words are a bit like those cars equipped with an electronic toll system on the motorway, which quickly pass the toll booth while all the others remain “in the queue”, continuing more slowly. Likewise, in the now flooded traffic of digital content, using emotional words allows clickbait titles to quickly pass the toll booth to our brain, arriving first competing for our attention.

Why clickbait is a misinformation hazard and a digital security risk

Has it ever happened to you, perhaps at a dinner with friends, to report a piece of news you read absentmindedly on social media? Something like: “Have you seen? Has the cure for disease X finally been discovered?”. Only to be proven wrong by the expert on duty, with whom you will justify yourself with the usual phrase: “Actually I had only read the title!”. Know that, most likely, you had read a clickbait title.

This is, without a doubt, the darkest side of clickbait headlines: they can affect how we interpret and remember information. And this doesn’t just apply to the more “lazy” ones, who stop at the titles. A study published in the journal The Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied has in fact observed how the information contained in the titles can, in some cases, be misleading affect what we remember or understand about a piece of newseven if the text of the article debunks or denies it. And the information we absorb depends on our opinions, our behaviors and our daily choices.

Here’s why learn to recognize the structures and mechanisms of clickbait headlines can help us select consciously reliable content and represent a shield in the increasingly competitive competing for our attention. So, if you are undecided whether a title is clickbait or not, remember that a title of reliable content it should not attract our attention with exaggerated promises, inflated adjectives or mysterious secret information. It should only do one thing: you clearly state what the article is about!

The second risk linked to clickbait titles concerns the digital security. After “giving in” to a clickbait title, in fact, the user is in fact redirected to external websites which, in the worst cases, can in fact attempt scamsphishing attacks or starting dangerous downloads, as reported by numerous analyzes on the topic, including a 2024 article published in the International Journal of Human–Computer Interaction.

Even in the most seemingly innocuous cases, before even reading the article – and finally discover the supposed brain killer food – we are very likely to be asked to accept cookiesi.e. small files used by websites for collect information about our browsing, preferences and online activities. And, in the rush to read the content, it is very common accept them all without thinking too much about it. This is why, shortly afterwards, every web page will be invaded by advertisements for that pizza oven searched days before on an e-commerce site which, all things considered, we could do without. Yet, by continuing to appear before our eyes, it will end up appearing to us as an indispensable object, inevitably ending up in our online cart. In short, clickbait content – albeit indirectly – can influence people our purchasing behaviors. This is the most prestigious medal of the bid for our attention.