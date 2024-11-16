A Leviathan named Musk





Elon Musk is probably unique in the modern and contemporary history of humanity, that is, the richest man in the world who is preparing to hold a government position in the world’s leading power. Put like this, it seems like the plot of a new Marvel comic – Musk himself could be lumped together, given his tics and peculiarities, with Tony Stark, aka Iron Man -, but it’s reality. And it is still a peculiarity that our country has, in some ways and on a smaller scale, already experienced: the richest man in the country at the head of the government, with all its burden of conflicts of interest, institutional distortions , diplomatic incidents, national and international embarrassments, populist tendencies.

In fact, Italy has had Silvio Berlusconi at the head of government four times, for a total of 9 years over a period of 17 years (1994-2011). And when he was not in government, he was still head of the opposition, as well as the main and almost sole financier of the party which had, for a long time, the relative majority on the national political scene. Therefore influencing heavily even when he was in opposition.

We Italians know well what it means to have a charismatic leader, because the richest, in possession of almost three quarters of the national mass media, including TV and publishing, the main and only financier of his party and of the coalition ones, at the leader of a country. We know, all too well, what a liberal-anarchist leader means. And it is no coincidence that Elon – just like our Silvio in his time – holds in contempt one of the three powers of a democratic state: the judiciary. Because it is independent of the other two powers and cannot be subjected.

Elon Musk the anarchoid

Elon Musk’s nature is fundamentally anarchic as he does not recognize legitimacy in the government institutions of the various countries in which his actions impact, whether entrepreneurial or political. It can be said that for him there are no national borders, no institutional areas of competence, but only good or bad subjects with respect to his goals and interests. Musk is the poisoned fruit of unbridled supranational liberalism, the true bearer of conspiracies, denounced for decades by the very political party that idolizes him most today. If yesterday the international right was shouting on social media chasing George Soros’ conspiracies, today it remains silent – or rather cheering – in the face of the institutional disrespect perpetrated by Musk. And the great thing is that the “Musk conspiracy” is coming to fruition without any big fanfare. And it is endearing to read in recent days the statuses of some politicians or public representatives of the left, who announce their abandonment of the “X” platform, as if this could represent a worthy counter-move to avoid the Musk anomaly. The opponents of Elon Musk and the international sovereignist right have no antidote against the factual aggression of public institutions and interference in national affairs.

We handed Elon Musk ourselves

The omelette is now done. The damage is clear and all that remains is to manage, with the necessary measures, the interference not of an individual, but of a multinational, at the same time, in the IT, space, automotive and military fields, telecommunications, which now has the same sphere of influence of a large and powerful supranational state. A supranational state that has the power, for example, to turn communications on and off in the most disparate areas of the world, because it has launched hundreds of satellites around the Earth capable of propagating ultra-fast connections everywhere (the Starlink system). A supranational state capable of turning the tide of a military conflict in favor of one side or the other, simply by flipping a switch (as, for example, happened in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, when Musk ordered his engineers to turn off the Starlink satellite communications network, at that time used by the Kyiv forces, near the Crimean coast). Multinational to which we have, among other things, given our sensitive data, to the point of handing over our opinions, our religious and sexual orientation, including our consumption preferences and – in some cases – payment data. Ultimately, we have handed over ourselves, our interests, even our private sphere to Elon Musk.

This is Elon Musk today, who has become a sort of Leviathan who has associated himself with the president of the largest and most powerful nation in the world. The conspiracy dreamed up for decades by sovereignists across half of Europe, right into the Trisulti Charterhouse – the former outpost in the heart of Europe of Steve Bannon, champion of Trumpian sovereignism, which fueled much of the imagination of Salvini’s League and the Brothers of ‘Old-fashioned Italy – has had its fulfillment. A conspiracy that is giving substance to Gianroberto Casaleggio’s most visionary predictions – do you remember the “Gaia” video? -, including Beppe Grillo’s wildest predictions about the disappearance of human work and the need for a truly universal income.

Respond blow for blow

For many this is one of the first steps that will lead to the new world order, including a lot of reactionary and anti-Semitic nonsense. But, ultimately, these are powerful attacks on democratic states, on models of civil coexistence and on liberal-democratic societies, including the Popperian concept of an open society. Yet another assault to be repelled, holding firm and equipping ourselves with what we can, responding blow for blow, as our President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella has done and will continue to do. Without too much emphasis, but with a firm and decisive tone. Despite the embarrassment of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, her party associates and the unbridled pro-Musk support of the Minister of the Republic Matteo Salvini.