A Leviathan named Musk

Culture

A Leviathan named Musk

A Leviathan named Musk

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Does holding a sneeze hurt? Yes, it can cause vascular lesions and thoracic fractures
A Leviathan named Musk
But which Albania, those migrants are indispensable in restaurants in Italy