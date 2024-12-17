“A Muerte”, plot and release date of the new Spanish romantic comedy series

After the Mexican productions of Familia de Medianoche and Las Azules, a new series in Spanish arrives on Apple TV+, but this time made in Spain. Apple TV+ has acquired the rights to the Spanish-language romantic comedy Love You to Death – A muerte, from Atresmedia TV, created by Goya Award-nominated Barcelona director Dani de la Orden (Casa en Flames). Here are the first previews on the plot, cast and release date.

What is A muerte – Love You to Death about?

Love You to Death (A muerte) tells the story of the cautious Raúl (Joan Amargós, Show Yourself), who reconnects with Marta (Verónica Echegui, Orígenes secretos), a free spirit who has just become pregnant, after being diagnosed with heart cancer. The two resume a friendship that began in childhood and, in a relationship united by destiny, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can Marta, who is afraid of bonding with someone, fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?

The cast of A Muerte

The cast also includes Paula Malia (Valeria), Cristian Valencia (Barcelona Christmas Night), Claudia Melo (Love is Forever), Roger Coma (Grand Hotel), Joan Solé (Cardo), Julián Villagrán (The Snow Girl) and David Bagés ( The Last Night at Tremor Beach).

Love You to Death – A muerte is created and directed by Dani de la Orden, with Montse Garcia (La Ruta, Alba, The Age of Anger), Ana Eiras (Crazy About Her) and Elena Bort (Ana Tramel. El juego) as executive producers. The series is a production of Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Sábado Películas, DeAPlaneta and Playtime Movies.

When A muerte – Love You to Death comes out on Apple TV+

The series will release on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, February 5 with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday until March 12.