A new animated series with the voice of Neri Marcorè: where to see it in streaming

A new production that addresses the theme of work, aspirations and personal identity with lightness and depth. RaiPlay announces Anselmo Wannabeanimated series in 26 episodes lasting 7 minutes guided by the narrative voice of Neri Marcorè. The graphic style, minimalist and essential, is signed by Francesco Forti: environments and characters are built with few elements functional to the narrative, clear outlines and delicate colors that recall the tones of watercolor paints.

Anselmo Wannabe, the previews on the plot

The protagonist of the series is Anselmo, a creative and imaginative 11-year-old boy who imagines himself as a waiter, an astronaut, an archaeologist and much more. Shy, clumsy and capable of turning every occasion into a small disaster, Anselmo is deeply passionate about the most disparate things, but struggles to persevere: he is chronically indecisive, not very popular among his schoolmates, even though deep down he would like to be noticed, especially by his beloved classmate Letizia. She is his opposite: precise, diligent and brilliant, she learns every new notion with ease and excels in whatever profession she finds herself experimenting with. Together, Anselmo and Letizia live wild adventures that highlight the satisfactions and difficulties of different professions, offering young spectators a space for serene comparison between their own inclinations and society’s expectations. Through irony and simplicity, the series helps young people to approach a complex topic such as future choices, encouraging them to listen to their own attitudes, to accept themselves for who they are and to face tomorrow with greater serenity.

Anselmo Wannabe, production

The series is conceived, written and directed by Massimo Ottoni and Fabio Natale and is produced by Ibrido Studio (Federico Turani) and Aim Creative Studio (Jonas Cesar), in co-production with RaiKids and Rtp. Original music by Fabio Barovero.

Anselmo Wannabe, when it comes out

The series debuts on RaiPlay on 16 January 2026.