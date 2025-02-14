A new EU corridor from Ancona to the Balkans

“The new European Commission – Perspectives and challenges for the Marche”, this is the title of the event held and Brussels and who brought together local Marches and representatives of the EU Commission. On the occasion of the meeting, the Marche Region presented two Masterplan, one relating to infrastructure logistics and the other focused on agriculture. The first provides for the realization of 105 works, with an investment of 6.7 billion euros until 2032; The second, however, focuses on agriculture and access to credit.

“With the investments of the masterplan on infrastructures, the GDP of our region would increase much – explains Andrea Santori, president of Svem (EUROPA Marche development), a company that promoted the meeting -. Now we are evaluating the economic effects of a possible extension of the horizontal corridor that would lead from Ancona to the Balkans “.

A work, the one on the Adriatic coast, which is important on multiple fronts, as highlighted Pierpaolo Settembri, head of cabinet in the EU Commission to the Infrastructure: “In the last term the Commission proposed a new regulation on the Transport Transe European networks: this would allow To the Marche to have new infrastructures capable of welcoming longer and high -speed commercial trains. It is a fundamental work not only for trade but also for the defense, because the Adriatic ridge is part of the corridors of military mobility “.

The second Masterplan, on the other hand, touched the topics of agriculture and access to credit, with investments for innovation and young farmers. “A fundamental point is certainly access to credit: the Commissioner for Agriculture Hansen has already underlined the intention of the European Investment Bank to add 3 billion euros precisely in this sense – said Elena Panichi, head of the DG Agri unit of the European Commission -. They will be intended for digitization and easier access to agriculture for young people “.

Also present were the representatives of the Marche Association in Brussels. “We have been operating in Brussels for 15 years, our members have put in place a whole series of initiatives and energy that are important to give concreteness and results to the work made between Brussels and the Marche” said the president of the Innocenzo Genna association.