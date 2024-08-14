A new Harry Potter book by JK Rowling

It will be released in English on August 29, 2024 From the wizarding archivea thematic selection of 80 articles full of anecdotes about the world of Harry Potter, written over the years by JK Rowling for the website Pottermore.com, which will continue to be available for free reading on this portal. Available in ebook and audiobook versions, it will be available in Italian, French, German and Spanish starting in November.

The collection will feature a foreword by Evanna Lynch, the Irish actress best known for playing Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films. She will also be the main narrator in the audio version of the publication. She will also be joined by Hugh Quarshie, Finlay Robertson, and Lara Sawalha. Each article will be accompanied by original background music. With new links and editorial insights, readers and listeners will be able to travel beyond the Harry Potter stories, immersing themselves in JK Rowling’s world of insights and delving into the writing process and behind-the-scenes of the books.

From the wizarding archive will be published in a single audiobook and in an ebook divided into two volumes. The first will contain 45 articles edited together for the first time, while the second will contain 35 articles already published in 2016 in the series of 3 ebooks Pottermore Presents. The two digital books can also be purchased together, in a combined edition.

