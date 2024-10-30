A nightmare lunch: Stephen King returns to bookstores with an (also) illustrated book

The master of world fiction, among the most prolific of all, returns to bookstores, this time with a story in an illustrated edition. It’s called Lunch at Gotham Caféwas already released in Italy in 2002 in the collection ‘Tutto è fatidico’ of 2002, and is embellished with the paintings of the Spanish artist Javier Olivares. Published by Sperling & Kupfer, it can be purchased from Tuesday 12 November.

The plot

A man named Steve Davis comes home one day to find a note from his wife, Diane, coldly informing him that she has left him and intends to divorce him. Her departure pushes Steve to quit smoking, but this leads him to suffer from nicotine withdrawal. When the woman’s lawyer, William Humboldt, calls him to arrange a meeting to discuss the terms of the divorce and suggests lunch at the Gotham Café, Steve accepts. The desperation caused by abstinence and the presence of his ex is almost unbearable, but all this is nothing compared to the horrors that await him in the exclusive Manhattan restaurant.

The author

Long-time writer, author of best-selling novels and short stories that draw on the genres of horror, fantasy and science fiction, Stephen King is considered a master in transforming the normal conflictual situations of life into moments of terror. When he was still small, his mother had to face great difficulties because his father left home for a walk and never returned. Among his best-known books are: The Shining, The dead zone, Christine the infernal machine, It, Misery, Mr Mercedes.

