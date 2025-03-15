A piazza packed for the event on Europe in Rome, Serra: “We are a people”

He is crowded with people Piazza del Popolo in Rome for the event on Europe, launched by Michele Serra. Many flags of the European Union and Peace, brought by the thousands of people, 30 thousand according to the organizers, belonging to various political and social organizations that have joined the event.

“We are a people”

“There are many because we are people. We are many and we are different. Let’s give ourselves a move, otherwise we risk believing that the only flag that remains to be waved is the credit card. That is the flag of Trump and his billionaire government,” said Serra by climbing on stage and opening the event with the hymn to joy, the EU’s hymn.

“Our real enemies are ourselves, when we forget our luck. For those who cross the Mediterranean to come here and for those who wave this flag to the east, Europe is not an abstract concept: it is salvation. Remember it when we fall into the sea. And remember it when we think that the resistance of the Ukrainians is only a disconnecting that prevents us from resting” and writer.

PLUGAL SQUARE

In the square thousands of people, some of whom also sang Bella Ciao. There is a delegation of mayors, with the tricolor band, led by the first citizen of the capital, Roberto Gualtieri. Ukraine and Georgia also won the procession. Albeit with different sensitivity, all the leaders of the center -left, except Giuseppe Conte, participated in the initiative. “United in diversity” is the slogan used by the organizers of the event, the same one who is the motto of the European Parliament.

The secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, arrived in Piazza del Popolo with a flag of Europe at the neck. She was welcomed by an applause of the demonstrators present nearby, and someone shouted them: “Go ahead, go Elly!”. He then took a tour of the square, making his way among the people who wanted to speak and invite her, before heading in the retropalco.

The appeal and adhesions

Serra had launched an appeal to organize a demonstration in support of Europe and its founding values: social justice, freedom and peace, to protect democracy. Several mayors of each deployment have joined his proposal, together with associations, unions, exponents of the world of entertainment, music and culture, politicians and three life senators: Renzo Piano, Liliana Segre and Elena Cattaneo.

The event, in the idea of ​​Serra, did not have to have party symbols, but a single flag, that of Europe. An event that Repubblica’s journalist himself called “plural and confused”.