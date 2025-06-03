A Real Pain on Disney+: trailer, plot and when it comes out

One of the cinematographic surprises of recent times comes in streaming. Disney+ announces To Real Painthe film written, directed and starring Jesse Eisenberg who collected a statuette and a prominent nomination for the 2025 Oscars and many other prizes. Here is the trailer, the plot, the cast and the release date of the film.

To Real Pain, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2et8vpu7ls

To Real Pain, the plot

The film, reads the synopsis, tells of two cousins ​​not in tune with each other, David and Benji, find themselves for a tour in Poland in honor of their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turning point when the old tensions of the strange couple re -emerge against the background of their family history.

To Real Pain, the cast

The cast of the film includes Jesse Eisenberg (who also wrote and directed it), Kieran Culkin (winner of the Oscar for best assets for this film), Will Sharpe, Jennifer Gray, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy and Daniel Oreskes.

To Real Pain, when it comes out

The film makes streaming on Disney+ June 4, 2025.