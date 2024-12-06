A series and three films to watch on Netflix this Immaculate Conception weekend

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming this new weekend which runs from 6 to 8 December 2024.

The Black Doves thriller series if you love stories full of suspense and twists

Set against the backdrop of Christmas London, Black Doves is a sharp, moving and action-packed spy thriller starring Keira Knightley that tackles themes of friendship and sacrifice. The intense and emotional story revolves around Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a passionate and scrupulous wife and mother, as well as a professional spy. For 10 years she has been transmitting her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organization she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is murdered, enigmatic spymaster Reed (Sarah Lancashire) relies on Sam (Ben Whishaw), an old friend of Helen’s, to protect her. Helen and Sam set off together on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, uncovering a vast conspiracy linking London’s murky underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

The review of Black Doves

The best thriller series on Netflix

The Children’s Train if you want a heartbreaking film

From Viola Ardone’s bestseller The Children’s Train is on Netflix, an epic and heartbreaking film starring Serena Rossi. It tells of a journey through poverty, but also the generosity of post-war Italy, seen from the eyes of a child divided between two mothers. We are in 1946. Amerigo is seven years old and has never left Naples and his mother Antonietta. His world, made up of streets and poverty, however, is about to change. On board one of the “trains of happiness” he will spend the winter in the north, where a young woman, Derna, will welcome him and take care of him. Next to her Amerigo acquires an awareness that leads him to a painful choice that will change his life forever. It will take him many years to discover the truth: those who love you don’t hold you back, but let you go.

The children’s train: the review

Story of Maria if you want a drama and love Anthony Hopkins

Story of Mary is a coming-of-age biblical epic in which Mary is marginalized and forced into hiding following her immaculate conception. When King Herod orders the hunting and killing of his newborn son Jesus, Mary and Joseph flee. Moved by faith and courage, they will do anything to save his life. Anthony Hopkins stands out in the cast as King Herod. Directed by DJ Caruso (Disturb, I’m number four), Story of Mary reveals a new side of this extraordinary character.

Maria’s story: what to expect from the film

That Christmas if you are looking for a Christmas cartoon for the whole family

Based on the trilogy of children’s books by award-winning writer and director Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, Yesterday), That Christmas tells a series of intertwining stories about family and friends, about love and loneliness, and about a big mistake by Santa Claus, not forgetting a huge amount of turkeys! This heartwarming comedy from Locksmith Animation marks both the animation debut of Richard Curtis, who wrote and executive produces the film, and the directorial debut of illustrious animation veteran Simon Otto (Love, Death & Robots, Dragon Trainers). The production is entrusted to Nicole P. Hearon (Oceania, Frozen) and Adam Tandy (10, Detectorists).

The best Netflix series of 2024, so far