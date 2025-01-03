A thriller series and three films to watch on Netflix in the first weekend of 2025

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this first weekend of 2025 but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming this new weekend which runs from 13 to 15 December 2024.

The thriller series based on Harlan Coben’s novel: Missing You

If you loved One Too Many Mistakes last year and are passionate about thriller series, Missing You is the Netflix title you can’t miss in this first weekend of 2025. The plot?

Eleven years ago her boyfriend Josh, and the love of her life, disappeared and detective Kat Donovan hasn’t heard from him since. Now, scrolling through profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world is turned upside down again. Josh’s reappearance will force Kat to delve back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

Missing You: What to Expect

If you want an Italian comedy: Mica è Colpa Mia

What better way to start the new year than with a fun romantic comedy entirely Made in Italy= “Mica è Pamia Mia” is the new film by Umberto Carteni, starring Antonio Folletto, Laura Adriani and Vincenzo Nemolato, perfect for starting 2025 in lightness.

Desperate to save their family home in Naples, two brothers, Vito (Antonio Folletto) – a single father who thought he had already faced the toughest challenges – and Antonello (Vincenzo Nemolato), find themselves forced to devise a bold plan . Their strategy? Deceive a rich heiress, Marina (Laura Adriani), by pretending to be founders of a charity. However, as Vito immerses himself in his role, he discovers that Marina is deeply unhappy. Unexpectedly, Vito’s heart begins to falter and his well-thought-out plan becomes complicated when the deception turns into an authentic love story.

It’s Not My Fault: What to Expect

If you want an animated film: Wallace and Gromit: The Feathers of Vengeance

Four-time Oscar®-winning Aardman director Nick Park and Emmy® nominee Merlin Crossingham return with a brand-new epic adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In this new chapter, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions is proven justified when Wallace invents an “intelligent” gnome that appears to develop a mind of its own. When it turns out that a vengeful figure from the past may be the cause of the trouble, it’s up to Gromit to fight against sinister forces and save his master or Wallace may never come up with anything else!

If you are looking for a good documentary: Don’t Die: the man who wants to live forever

How far would you go to live forever, or even just slow down the aging process? This astonishing documentary from Chris Smith (Fyre: The Biggest Party Ever, The Big Wave) is told through intimate access to Bryan Johnson, a man who has dedicated his life to defying aging. Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever takes an in-depth look at the controversial wellness practices a man uses to stay young and vital, as well as the effect this journey has on himself and those around him.

If you like music documentaries: Avicii, I’m Tim

If you love music documentaries you can’t miss Avicii, I’m Tim on Netflix. This is the unlikely story of Tim Bergling, a shy and insecure young man who, without realizing it, suddenly became one of the most beloved artists in the world: Avicii. Thanks to unique amateur footage and a huge private archive, we accompany Tim on a tortuous journey through his life, from his first breath in the maternity ward of a Stockholm hospital in 1989 to his tragic death in Oman in 2018. In this film of which he is narrator, Tim shares his inner self in a completely new way. Through his words and those of family, fellow artists, and best friends, we get to know Tim, the guy behind Avicii, for the first time.

Avicii: I’m tim, what to expect