A tie full of money: the last lie against Toray.it

I discovered last night what a tie really is. Not the fabric accessory to be linked around the collar of the shirt, but an illegal way of making a lot of money: that is, passing information to the secret services, therefore to the government in office, in return, in fact, of the “tie”, the payment in black. According to Samuele Calamucci, the oracle that with Carmine Gallo, before her death by heart attack, is verbalized with a free wheel on everything, I – just like that, who writes to you – I would be in the pay of friends or colleagues 007 of calamucci and rooster (photo below). When I read it, first of all, I came to laugh. As second, I have a duty to reassure the readers and readers of Toray.it and MilanoToday, our Milanese header in turn called into question. Also for a coarse error of the carabinieri, who are leading the investigations.

The spies of Enrico Pazzali and Carmine Gallo against our newspaper

Thursday 31 January 2024, in a room of the Equalize espionage agency behind the Cathedral of Milan – according to a new information filed by the Milan prosecutor’s office – there are the consultant Samuele Calamucci, his CEO Carmine Gallo and their lender Enrico Pazzali, who between one dossier and the other dreams of the candidacy for mayor of Milan for the center -right. Calamucci says: “This morning a friend came to see me, who is also an acquaintance of Carmine … a journalist … did he already tell you?”. “No, what’s his name?” Asks Pazzali. “Fabrizio Gatti, ex espresso, today Today – replies Calamucci -. Then he came to me because I spent cards on Guido D’Antoni … what he turns and what invoice, makes nine billion in profit”.

First lies of 007 by Carmine Gallo and Enrico Pazzali: 1) We are not friends, we had never known him before; 2) He passed no card on Guido D’Antoni. After the publication of an article in MilanoToday, on the alleged accountant D’Antoni on January 29, 2024 (here), signed by Luca Rinaldi and Alfredo Faieta, it is in fact Calamucci to ask to meet the editorial director of Toray.it, making himself presented by Vincenzo De Marzio, then consultant of the family of Leonardo Maria del Vecchio (now both investigated in the investigation into Calamucci, Gallo and Pazzali). The meeting, which Calamucci speaks in environmental interception, takes place on his request on the morning of Tuesday 30 January 2024 in a meeting room in via Pattari 6, which Calamucci presents as an open space where various consultancy companies operate. We told the story after the arrest of Calamucci (here) on October 27, 2024.

The error of the carabinieri in the information on Samuele Calamucci

It is a normal meeting between a possible witness, then unknown, and a journalist. Calamucci actually has no fresh news about D’Antoni. But at the end of the interview, for the first time he talks about a dossier operation against Leonardo Maria del Vecchio, scored by a clandestine network inside the state. The one that in the first investigation, published by uisjournal.com on March 18, 2024, we will call Fiore Team (here the article). In the evaluation of the declarations of Calamucci, however, the carabinieri coordinated by the Milan prosecutor make a coarse error. In fact, they write: “Calamucci, referring to his dossier activities in favor of cats on Giulio D’Antoni”. And again: “Calamucci, also on the hetero’s ability to direct the journalistic investigations”. And again: “The creation of the article of Gatti on D’Antoni (as actually monitored) also took part Rossi Antonio”.

Calamucci (in the photo above, from behind, with Carmine Gallo and Enrico Pazzali) did not be straight anything: the article on the accountant, in fact, had already been published. We don’t know who Antonio Rossi is. And if the carabinieri had truly monitored the two published articles, they could have found the lies of the consultant of Enrico Pazzali and Carmane Gallo: because they are signed by other colleagues. But now the most incredible part comes. In fact, the carabinieri write, taking back another part of the conversation between Calamucci and the non -mayor of Milan, Enrico Pazzali: “Calamucci approaches the journalist Gatti at the ‘tie’, in jargon a part of money assigned to the service agents to pay his informants: ‘Fabrizio Gatti – says Calamucci in Pazzali – does what he wants … but I mean more, who give him a part of the tie that He gives him the information. “

The gratitude in Luca Fazzo and Davide Milosa’s necrologists

Calamucci’s slander will be evaluated in the competent offices. We do not know secret agents and the only news we give are the ones we publish, only after checking them. In fact, the documents that the consultant of Enrico Pazzali and Carmine Gallo will deliver us in the following weeks – on the alleged Fiore Team Dossier against Leonardo Maria del Vecchio and his alleged principals – precisely because they were not verifiable, were forwarded to the Rome Prosecutor’s Office. With probable disappointment of calamucci who, perhaps, saw his plan blend.

Report, Raitre’s investigation, was also targeted by Samuele Calamucci’s lies. We are therefore proud to have contributed to reveal, with a series of Toray.it investigations, this clandestine network: from the Milanese Equalize to the Roman Fiore team. Network confirmed by the investigations in progress in the two cities. And above all we are proud of not having to be grateful to a superpoliziotto like Carmine Gallo who, as the managing director of an agency that spreads slander, so much super should not be. Yet of grateful journalists to the central figure of this, according to the Milan prosecutor’s office, there are association for criminal. Just read the necrologists published online before the funeral (and then removed, but that we saved). That of an correspondent: “With Carmine I lose a friend and a point of reference for more than thirty years”. Signed: Luca Fazzo. “Goodbye Carmine, my older brother … I still remember when someone of the barbarian in Buccinasco did not take some of my articles well. Your help saved me … see you soon my friend”. Signed: Davide Milosa (photo above). We at uisjournal.com, when we receive death threats, as unfortunately happened recently, much more humbly we turn to the judicial authority.

