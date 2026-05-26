Messages for Isabelle, the new romantic film to watch on Netflix in June

If you love romantic comedies, get ready because many new rom-coms will arrive on Netflix in June. In addition to the highly anticipated hot film with Jennifer Lopez, “Office Romance”, “Messages for Isabelle” will also be released, a highly romantic film written and directed by Leah McKendrick starring Zoey Deutch (Vampire Academy) and Nick Robinson (Jurassic World, Maid).

But we will discover something more about this title ready to conquer all lovers of love films.

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Messages for Isabelle: the plot

Jill copes with her sister’s death by leaving her voicemails about her chaotic life in San Francisco. One day the number is reassigned without her knowledge and an elusive real estate agent named Austin begins receiving her hilarious yet intimate messages.

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Messages for Isabelle: the cast

The film stars Zoey Deutch (Vampire Academy) and Nick Robinson (Jurassic World, Maid) together with Nick Offerman (The Last of Us, Margo Has Money Problems).

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Messages for Isabelle: the trailer

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Messages for Isabelle: when she comes out

The film “Messages for Isabelle” releases on Netflix on June 19, 2026.

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