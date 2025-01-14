ACAB, the interview with Adriano Giannini: “When it comes to the police the debate is always alive, we expect everything”

“The public debate when we talk about the police, but also when we talk about the underworld, the mafia, is always alive.” This is how Adriano Giannini comments on the series “ACAB”, available on Netflix from January 15th, which sees him among the protagonists. “Honestly, however – he continues – I think that the real debate regarding a series like this is not up to us here. The issues that can be addressed are so vast, so serious, that they should be addressed, yes, but personally it makes me uncomfortable to address them in a context that in my opinion is not the right one because it risks diminishing the real problems which are different.

Also in the cast are Valentina Bellè and Pierluigi Gigante, in the role of two mobile agents. The violence of certain roles puts them both in difficulty: “My character is very tiring, painful – explains Bellè – For me personally, as an actress, the clashes were the most difficult thing, even from a psychological point of view, to deal with them like this closely with a violence that is often incomprehensible on both sides”. Gigante is of the same opinion: “I think that the representation of violence, for a man like Salvatore, just comes, without a thought. It was trying. So it’s certainly something that can cause difficulty. Then we always talk about a series, we were protected, but conceptually the idea of ​​that type of violence was quite trying.”

Current events teach us that “warm autumns” never end, every historical moment has its own. A series like this, today, risks embittering certain souls but it is also a useful comparison. “I think a bit of both will happen, we expect it” concludes Giannini.