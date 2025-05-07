Acapulco 4, unveiled release date and plot of the last season of the Apple TV+ series

The last and last season ACAPULCO, the Bilingual and Spanish and Spanish (and set in Mexico) TV series of Apple TV+, with Eugenio Derbez in the role of Máximo, ready to return to Las Colinas for the last time. Here are the first advances, from the plot to the cast and to the release date, revealed by Apple on the final season of the series.

What is Acapulco talk about

In the fourth season, the Máximo of the present (played by Eugenio Derbez) works tirelessly to bring Las Colinas back to his ancient splendor before the great reopening. In 1986, when a competitor hotel conquered the first place in the annual ranking of the “Best Hotel in Acapulco”, the young Máximo (played by Enrique Arrizon) will do everything to regain the summit and guarantee a future in Las Colinas.

The cast of Acapulco 4

In addition to Derbez and Arrizon, the cast of Acapulco includes Fernando Carsa, Rafael Cebrián, Vanessa Bauche, Camila Perez, Carlos Corona, Chord Overstreet, Regina Reynoso, Jessica Collins and Regina Orozco. The new season also returns faces known as Damián Alcázar, Jaime Camil and Cristo Fernández, to whom they join as guest Star Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Omar Chaparro.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, Acapulco is inspired by How to Be a Latin Lover – the 3pas Studios and Pantelion Film’s film that has met with great success at the box office – and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. In addition to acting in the series, Eugenio Derbez is an executive producer together with Ben Odell.

The series was created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Winsberg is also an executive producer together with Sam Laybourne, which also acts as a showrunner. Kim and Eric Tannenbaum executively produce together with Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Jaime Eliezer Karas is executive producer and director of the series, while Sonia Gambaro is executive co-producer for 3pas Studios.

When Acapulco 4 comes out

The final season will debut with the first two episodes on Wednesday 23 July on Apple TV+.