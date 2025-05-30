According to a study, entering diamond powder into the atmosphere can lower the temperature of the earth

The annual entry of 5 million tons of diamond powder in the atmosphere it would contribute to the cooling of the planet up to 1.6 ° C; This geoengineering solution was illustrated in the study recently published in the international scientific journal Geophysical Research Letters by researchers from the University of Zurich. It would not be, however, of a concrete proposal, but of the results of numerical simulations. Experts estimate that, if an operation of this scope is actually carried out, the cost would exceed i 170 trillion of US dollars over the century. The proposals of geoengineering are not new and these are large -scale interventions aimed at mitigation of the effects of changes climatic. They are of extravagant and sometimes even imaginative ideas, such as the launch of mirrors in space to reflect solar radiation or fertilization oceans with iron -based compounds to stimulate the growth of phytoplankton and, consequently, accelerate the subtraction of C 2 from the atmosphere.

From sulfur compounds to diamond powder: the results of the study

The new study, led by researchers of theUniversity of Zurichtry to answer the question: what is the most suitable compound to be released in the atmosphere? To do this, the experts built a climatic model which incorporates both chemistry and the kinematic of different aerosolor the way they are transported, as they react with the compounds already present in the atmosphere and, above all, theirs ability to absorb and reflect heat.

The model considered two fundamental microfisic properties of aerosol: the sedimentationthat is, how and how quickly they deposit out of the stratosphere over time, and the coagulationthat is, the tendency to join together. In fact, so that these aerosols effectively perform their reflective function, they should deposit slowlythus guaranteeing a more lasting cooling effect. The agglomerations of particles, on the other hand, tend to sedge faster and, at the same time, their irregular surface reduces the reflective properties.

The researchers took into consideration seven compounds: sulfur dioxide, alumina, calcite, silicon carbidetwo mineral minerals (anatasio And rutive) And diamondsimulating the effects of their entry into the atmosphere on a time span of 45 years. The results showed that the diamond powder It has the greatest reflective power, remains suspended in the air longer without aggregating and does not react with the substances naturally present in the atmosphere. The sulfur dioxide and the Rutilo, on the other hand, were the least effective among the compounds analyzed.

The image shows some of the results of the numerical simulations and, in particular, the variation of temperatures to various latitudes induced by the immeatement of sulfur dioxide (A) and diamond particles (B). The temperature is expressed in Kelvin degrees. Credit: Vattioni et al., 2024 / Geophysical Research Letters.



Costs and limitations of the immizer of diamond powder in the atmosphere

According to the authors of the study, the entry of approx 5 million tons per year of diamond powder in the stratosphere could result in cooling of the equal planet at 1.6 ° C. The company, however, has numerous challenges, starting with the costs. With an estimated price of about 500,000 dollars per tonnethe use of synthetic diamonds would entail an overall expense up to 175 trillions of dollars If used by 2035 al 2100.

To these costs should be added the difficulty logistics linked to the procedure for the dusting of the dust in the stratosphere. Unlike a gas such as sulfur dioxide, which can be injected into large quantities and rapidly dispersed with few flights, the solid diamond particles should be distributed gradually through Numerous missionsto prevent clouds of aggregates that would reduce their effectiveness.

To the technical and economic difficulties is added the uncertainty on the long -term side effects deriving from the introduction of these substances in the atmosphere. According to many experts, the only aerosol that should be the subject of in -depth study is the dioxide sulfuras it represents a compound naturally issued by the volcanoes, for which there is a vast availability of data in record geologicaluseful to understand its potential and limits in a context of geoengineering solar.

Aerosol entry into the atmosphere

THE’Aerosol entry into the atmosphere without doubt represents one of the approaches of geoengineering most designed in the last two decades to counter i changes climatic. From a technical point of view, this strategy consists in introducing huge volumes of particles reflectivesolid, liquid or gaseous, with a well -lowering dimensions of a tenant of centimeter, in the stratosphere – the second layer of the Earth’s atmosphere, located between about 15 and 60 km of altitude – with the aim of reflecting a significant portion of the solar radiation directly in space. In this way the effect would increase albedo (ability of an area to reflect sun radiation), helping to reduce the quantity of solar radiation accident on the earth’s surface.

This type of approach has aroused great interest since it is inspired by a key geological process in regulating the terrestrial climate: the volcanism. During the geological eras, in fact, violent volcanic eruptions Huge volumes of gas and particulates have entered into the atmosphere, helping to shield the earth’s surface with sun heat. A relatively recent example is the eruption of Mountain Pinatubowhich took place in 1991 in Philippineswhose emissions caused a lowering of global temperatures about 0.5 ° C for several years.

1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo, in the Philippines. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

