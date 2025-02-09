Achille Lauro has already become a classic





Just a year ago Achille Lauro was considered an exceeded artist: here and there he had settled a blow of his, like the Hit of 2023 Strawberrieswith Rose Villain, a song still transparent towards the very narration of the Lauro character to whom the protagonist had always kept and who at that moment seemed instead watered down (it was a summer catchphrase, as beautiful as you want, but one of many). In short, the attention he had nourished for years seemed diverted elsewhere and in a system like today where the competition is high, it is not said that the wave good turns.

Then, in a few months, the relaunch: the Ballatona Desperate love which in autumn has depopulated anywhere, again on TV as a judge a X Factor With great results and now, on the eve of his fourth festival, this Young unconsciousamong the very favorite victory. It must be said that inspiration is reborn, but the truth is more complex and concerns a repositioning of the image that certainly passes through its music. But not only. Translated: how is it that everyone (re-) want Achille Lauro?

Face to face with its limits

Let’s talk clearly: for him Sanremo was a cross and delight. In 2019 it was among the first of the trap scene – then not so popular – to participate in the Festival: Rolls Royce It was a right and coherent compromise between the world from which it came, and which was already abandoning, and the pop-rock that she would have embraced from then on, despite the net of racing variations. Achille Lauro sensed that he had great media potential, especially on TV, and launched himself in the Sanremo adventure: left the audience of the hard and pure of the genre, with which he no longer had much to do, he reassured himself on the TV standards on a thread subtle. Achille Lauro, that is, was among the very few to give scandal for the excesses he told and embodied (remember the services of Strip the news On his alleged past as a drug dealer?) Without being truly rejected by the more traditional and adult audience, either for certain ballads who has always been able to write (from March 16th down) or you want for the way you place yourself. For those who, here, were looking for a scandal at the same time television – and there are many – it was perfect. And scandal, for long months, was.

The problem is one: people get used to it soon. So the second festival with I don’t carea year later Roll Roycedespite the exaggerated looks, it was a faded copy of the first and although the crash every now and then worked, as in the cover of Men do not change with Annalisa. The third year in a row – this time as a fixed guest – with his “paintings” was the proof that the system was partly, eating it in turn. And that it was evil. The last before now, that of 2022 with Sundayabsolutely negligible. In the middle, a series of less inspired pieces, with many genres that are not always on fire, and the anxiety, above all, of being at all costs and giving scandal when the “scandal” was already beautiful than integrated. We saw him participate, among the many, a A voice for San Marino with the copy of the copy of the copy of any of his hits (Stripper In the event, he was looking for the Eurovision, but without success), while he was overcome to the right by a series of rappers, those yes, truly scandalous. Yet then he came out and this ability to know how to read the situation, in addition to that of telling himself and a wider story through individual songs, is one of his great merits.

A new classic

The key? Stop to stubborn to give scandal at all costs when there is no more scandal to give. And stop wanting to be everywhere with the risk of overloading. Which does not mean (good and smart here too) to delete the past, but to update it: Desperate love It was a success because for the first time he did not look for the special effects, he put a music at the center, this yes, linked to the great Italian ballads, on which he can do – and he does it very well – the role he remains and comes Better, that of the Dandy di Borgata, lying on the classics for which, however, it feeds a profound respect.

From that moment the public stopped hating him and love him – that is, he stopped having exaggerated and contrasting feelings for Lauro – and he began to treat him as a classic, one of the house. In this there were also three months a X Factor Where he came out his natural sympathy and the only tones to get up were those of trivial skirmishes between judges. It was normalized, here, but this, rather than breaking it down and removing them credibility, gave respite to the rhetoric of before, making it be reborn and feel closer, real. And the new Innocent young peoplewhich follows proper Desperate love On the road to the Sanremese ballad, it is the testimony of this new phase: beyond how it will end, the fact that its presence itself no longer makes news and, indeed, by virtue of this is even given by favorite, without provocations of Sorta, it already indicates decisive growth. Above all, it indicates a personal victory towards a mechanism that at a certain point risked making it out. It is no longer a speck, it is no longer an under stress image. A new phase. And that’s enough, for now.