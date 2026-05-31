Acute or grave accent? Why do we write “why” and “coffee” and when to use them

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Write Why or coffee with the right accent is not a detail for purists: it is one of the first things that distinguishes careful writing from approximate writing.

In Italian there are two graphic accents, acute (´) for the closed sound e serious (`) when it indicates an open sound, and they are not interchangeable: they indicate different phonemes and therefore different words. The good news is that the rule is linear and you learn quickly. Once you understand the logic between vowels open and closedthe most common errors almost completely disappear, even in fast daily writing.

Acute and grave accent: the key difference

Standard Italian has a vowel system composed of seven phonemes, /i/, /e/, /ɛ/, /a/, /ɔ/, /o/ and /u/, in particular:

the high front /i/;

the mid-high front vowel /e/ in jargon “closed e”;

the mid-low front /ɛ/ in jargon “is open”;

the low central /a/;

the mid-low back /ɔ/ called “o open”;

the medium-high posterior /o/ called “o closed”;

the high back /u/.

This does not mean that other sounds are not produced during speech, but that all the vowels produced during the phrase in Italian will be traced back by the listener by proximity to these seven functional sounds.

In writing, Italian rarely explains the position of the accent and usually does not specify whether it is a closed or open vowel. To distinguish vowels – where appropriate – two graphic signs are used: acute accent (é) And grave accent (è) to indicate the vowels respectively closed and the open. But in which cases should the accent be marked? Mandatory in truncated words, i.e. those stressed on the last syllable; in distinctive monosyllables (such as “è”, “là” etc.); in ambiguous words if deemed necessary by the author (for example to distinguish pésca the sporting activity from pèsca the fruit) and in dictionaries.

The word Why it is written withacute accent because the final “e” is closed. The same pattern applies to so long as; until; though; so that.

On the contrary, coffee wants thegrave accent because the “e” is open. Same thing for tea; Meaning what; Alas. Writing why or coffee means ignoring this distinction: these are very common errors, to which the average reader is almost completely accustomed.

The rule of thumb to remember

To avoid making mistakes, just establish a simple mechanism:

Acute = closed vowel → because

Grave = open vowel → coffee

A useful trick is visual: the accent salt when the vowel “closes”, goes down when it “opens”. It’s not a technical definition, but it works well in memory.

Despite the or can be both open and closed, in Italian truncated words it always conventionally carries the grave accent – can, however, went. The other vowels (a, i, u) conventionally always want the grave accent when stressed at the end of the word, as in hilarity, ended, virtue.

It therefore remains to determine the accent to be placed on the truncated words that end in And. Unfortunately there is no fixed rule, but you can remember some categories to help memorization. For example, conjunctions like until, since, nor and self they all have an acute accent. For the remaining words it is necessary check it in the dictionary in case of doubt.

The error is so common today because digital writing tends to simplify: automatic correctors, keyboards used imprecisely, the habit of ignoring details. Yet it is precisely one of those details that, in a scholastic or editorial context, immediately changes the perception of the reader.

Keeping a few key cases in mind is enough to avoid almost all mistakes: Why on the one hand, coffee on the other. Everything else follows the same logic.