Ad Vitam, the new Netflix thriller: plot, cast, when it comes out

The film “Ad Vitam” arrives on Netflix, a new action thriller directed by Rodolphe Lauga and co-written by Guillaume Canet (interpreter of Louis XVI in “Le Déluge”) together with the director himself and David Corona. Canet, we remember, is also involved in the project as an interpreter – he plays the role of the protagonist Franck Lazarev – and producer, alongside Jean Cottin, for the production company Cabanes. Let’s discover the plot, the cast, the trailer and when “Ad Vitam” comes out on Netflix.

Ad Vitam: the plot

The plot of “Ad Vitam” revolves around Franck Lazarev, a former member of the elite intervention team of the French National Gendarmerie (GIGN), who manages to escape an attempted assassination. After this shocking event, the man finds himself involved in a matter that goes well beyond his control when his wife is kidnapped by a mysterious group of armed men. Franck returns to his origins when his past resurfaces and he becomes involved in a major state affair. Will the protagonist be able to save his wife and bring their lives back to normal?

Ad Vitam: the cast

In the cast of “Ad Vitam”, in addition to Guillaume Canet in the role of Franck Lazarev, there are also Stéphane Caillard (Leo, Franck’s wife), Nassim Lyes (Ben, an ally of the protagonist), Zita Hanrot (Manon), Johan Heldenbergh (Vanaken), Etienne Guillou-Kervern (Stanislas Lacaze) and Alexis Manenti (Nico).

Ad Vitam: when it comes out

The film “Ad Vitam”, an action thriller, will be released on Netflix on January 10, 2025.

Ad Vitam: the trailer