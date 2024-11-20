Adoration, where the Netflix series was filmed, all the locations

The new young adult TV series “Adorazione” has landed on Netflix, directed by Stefano Mordini and starring Alice Lupparelli as Elena and Noemi Magagnini as Vanessa. The television production, consisting of six episodes, is freely based on the novel of the same name by Alice Urciuolo, screenwriter of series such as “SKAM Italia” and “Prisma”. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and where it was filmed (therefore all the locations) of “Adoration”, released on Netflix on November 20, 2024.

Adoration: the plot

The story takes place during a summer that will radically change the lives of a group of teenagers and their families when the rebellious 16-year-old Elena, who failed at school, suddenly disappears, leaving her boyfriend Enrico, her best friend Vanessa and the whole village. in total chaos: what happened? Will he have followed his dream of leaving the province or will something more serious and inexplicable have happened? The police will try to answer these questions, while the other characters involved in the case will ask themselves various questions, including suspicions and revelations, while hiding important secrets that have to do with Elena and, perhaps, with her disappearance. In any case, everyone will have to deal with themselves.

Adoration: where it was filmed

The TV series “Adorazione” was filmed between Sabaudia and Latina. Filming took place between the months of September and December 2023 and ended on 23 April in Latina, in Piazza del Popolo. Among the locations used we remember the Latina bus lines and, as regards the interiors, the town hall, transformed into a police station. In Sabaudia, still talking about internal filming, some scenes were filmed in the “Rita Levi Montalcini” Institute and in the abandoned “Sabaudia al lago” hotel, the latter set up as a welcoming bar. Finally, there is no shortage of evocative landscapes, starting from the seafront between golden sand dunes.

Adoration: the cast

The cast of “Adorazione” includes Alice Lupparelli (Elena), Noemi Megagnini (Vanessa), Beatrice Puccilli (Vera), Penelope Raggi (Diana), Luigi Bruno (Gianmarco), Tommaso Donadoni (Enrico), Giulio Brizzi (Giorgio), and Federico Russo (Christian). Alongside the very young people we find Alessia Cosmo (Teresa), Federica Bonocore (Melissa), Claudia Potenza (Manuela), Barbara Chichiarelli (Chiara), Max Mazzotta (Ricotta), Ilenia Pastorelli (Enza), and Mario Sgueglia (Andrea).