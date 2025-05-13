Adults, the new comedy on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast, guest star and when it comes out

Growing and facing life is never easy. But if you are with friends everything can happen. Disney+ announces Adultsthe new Comedy FX created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw. Here is the trailer, the cast, the advances on the plot, the guest stars and the release date of the series signed by the authors of the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Adults, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=624gwor_psk

Adults, the advances on the plot

The choral comedy for adults, reads the synopsis, tells of a group of twenty -year -olds from New York who try to be good people, despite the fact that there is still a long way to go. Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton are five friends who find themselves together in Samir’s childhood house, where they share meals, anxieties and, occasionally, the teeth toothbrushes. The series, the synopsis continues, stages the victories, defeats and humiliations of those who start living in the world of adults. That they are trying to make a career at work, orient themselves in the health system, organize a dinner or go out with friends in the era of the “Find My Friends” app, the group discovers that nothing of the real world is simple and that all their best intentions tend to worsen things.

Adults, the cast and the guest stars

The cast of the series includes Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Inanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele. Charlie Cox, Julia Fox, D’Arcy Carden, Grace KuHlenSchmidt, John Reynolds and Ray Nicholson will be the guest star of the first season.

Adults, when it comes out on Disney+

The series debuts on Disney+ on May 29, 2025 with all episodes.