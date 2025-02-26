Afd forgives Maximilian Krah, readmitted to the group: he said “not all SS were criminals”

All forgiven. The great electoral success of the AFD, jumped to 20.8% in the last elections in Germany, allowed the far -right party to reintegrate the “compromising” profiles in the parliamentary group. This is Maximilian Krah, who had said that “not all SS (the Nazi paramilitary organization, ed.) Were criminals”, and Matthias Helferich who, in a chat finished on the web, had been called “the” friendly face of the Nazis “. The two will now sit with colleagues in the new Bundestag.

Krah’s resignation

After the shocking statements, Krah had resigned from the Federal Executive Committee of the AFD before the European elections last June. On the occasion of the scandal, Krah had accepted to take a step back without indietting a millimeter on his position: “I recognize that truthful declarations are full of shades made by me are used as a pretext to damage our party”, had written on X . The party then founded the Europe formation of sovereign nations.