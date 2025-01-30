After the farewell to the services Elisabetta Belloni appointed councilor of Von der Leyen

The indiscretions that already in the aftermath of the resignation from the Department of Intelligence services (DIS) prefigured for Elisabetta Belloni a European role are founded. The former diplomat born in 1958 was in fact designated as a consultant by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. He will be ” Chief Diplomatic Adviser ”, in fact diplomatic councilor, and will report directly to the president.

Belloni confirms: “I gave my availability”

The assignment of Belloni, with an initial duration of two years, renewable, takes place within the context of “idea” the Consulting Service of the Commission that “provides innovative ideas and a space for interdisciplinary research and collaboration on fundamental priorities ”.

“On Monday or Tuesday I will be in Brussels to define the details of my appointment as a diplomatic councilor of the President of the European Commission”, confirmed the former General Secretary of Farnesina. “I haven’t signed yet, but I certainly gave my availability.”